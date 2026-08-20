Ministry of Public Security steps up cooperation with Philippine law enforcement agencies

Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo member and Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang held talks in Hanoi on August 20 with Philippine National Security Adviser Eduardo S.L. Oban Jr.



Quang said Vietnam-Philippines friendship and cooperation have continued to develop strongly, becoming increasingly substantive, stable and trust-based.



Security and law enforcement cooperation has consistently been identified by the leaders of the two countries as an important strategic pillar. Within the ASEAN framework, the two countries have maintained consultations and supported initiatives and measures to effectively implement the ASEAN Community Vision 2045. Vietnam supports and highly values the Philippines’ role as ASEAN Chair in 2026.

At the talks, the two sides exchanged views and agreed to further elevate security and law enforcement cooperation to meet the requirements of the enhanced strategic partnership between Vietnam and the Philippines.



They agreed to study the establishment of an annual high-level security dialogue mechanism, providing a regular platform for strategic information exchange, consultations, coordination of positions and delivery of messages from the two countries' leaders.



The two sides also agreed to continue negotiations towards the early signing of a memorandum of understanding on security cooperation and strategic dialogue, while assigning relevant agencies to jointly develop an action plan for implementation once the document is signed, ensuring specific, practical cooperation content and a clear roadmap.



Vietnam and the Philippines agreed to increase contacts and share information on global and regional developments affecting each country’s national security, while closely coordinating to ensure security and safety for high-level delegations visiting each other’s countries. They will also continue discussions on issues of common concern, including promoting the ratification of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime, known as the Hanoi Convention.



A view of the meeting in Hanoi on August 20, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Another key area agreed upon was stronger cooperation between Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security and Philippine law enforcement agencies in preventing and combating crime, particularly high-tech crime, human trafficking and drug-related offences. The two sides will increase information sharing and coordination in apprehending wanted persons hiding in either country, contributing to the security and safety of citizens as well as investment and business activities between the sides.



They also agreed to continue coordinating and supporting each other at multilateral forums, particularly ASEAN security and transnational crime prevention mechanisms, and to jointly respond effectively to emerging non-traditional security challenges such as energy, food, supply chain, and technology security.



Looking ahead to the 2027 APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in Vietnam’s Phu Quoc, Quang called on Philippine law enforcement agencies to strengthen coordination with the Vietnamese ministry in ensuring security and safety for the event, particularly through the timely exchange of information concerning potential security and terrorism threats that could affect the event.



Concluding the talks, the two sides affirmed their commitment to building on the cooperation results achieved so far and deepening practical and effective ties between Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security and Philippines’ National Security Council and law enforcement agencies. This will contribute to strengthening the enhanced strategic partnership, in the interests of national security and the people of both countries./.