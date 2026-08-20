Politics

Top leader hosts Philippine National Security Adviser in Hanoi

Vietnam always attaches importance to its relations with the Philippines, a friendly neighbouring country and an important partner of Vietnam in the region.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam (R) and Philippine National Security Adviser Eduardo S.L. Oban Jr. in Hanoi on August 20, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam (R) and Philippine National Security Adviser Eduardo S.L. Oban Jr. in Hanoi on August 20, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam on August 20 received a delegation from the Philippine National Security Council, led by National Security Adviser Eduardo S.L. Oban Jr., who is paying a working visit to Vietnam.

General Secretary and President Lam affirmed that Vietnam supports and stands ready to coordinate with the Philippines – ASEAN Chair in 2026, and other ASEAN member states to consolidate peace and security, expand avenues for prosperity, enhance connectivity, and promote inclusive, sustainable, and people-centric development.

Regarding bilateral ties, the top leader affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to its relations with the Philippines, a friendly neighbouring country and an important partner of Vietnam in the region. Both countries are ASEAN members and share a strong commitment to peace, stability and respect for international law.

For his part, the Philippine National Security Adviser stressed that his visit is important to the implementation of the enhanced strategic partnership between the two countries. He affirmed that Vietnam is one of the Philippines’ leading partners in Southeast Asia and expressed a desire to strengthen practical and effective cooperation with Vietnam.

General Secretary and President Lam suggested that, amid complex developments in the world and the region, Vietnam and the Philippines should continue to strengthen political trust, step up cooperation, enhance solidarity and unity, and improve their resilience, adaptability and strategic autonomy.

He called for increased high-level and other-level exchanges through all channels; fuller use of existing cooperation mechanisms; and the acceleration of the signing of an action programme to implement the enhanced strategic partnership.

The two sides should also enhance exchanges and consultations on regional and global strategic issues, push ahead with the implementation of existing maritime cooperation mechanisms, and expand security cooperation, particularly in areas with potential such as search and rescue, and the application of science and technology to address traditional and non-traditional security challenges, including transnational crime, climate change, water security, energy and food security.

The top leader also suggested fostering cooperation and mutual support for each other’s positions, views and initiatives within ASEAN and regional cooperation frameworks.

He urged the two countries to continue coordinating their positions and views and addressing issues of shared interests in the East Sea, contributing to peace and stability in the region.

Vietnam is ready to actively participate in and support the Philippines in effectively implementing maritime cooperation initiatives within the ASEAN framework, with a view to achieving a Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) that is genuinely effective and substantive and consistent with international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), he said.

For his part, Eduardo S.L. Oban Jr. expressed his desire to promote cooperation on strategic and maritime issues, including through ASEAN cooperation mechanisms.

Agreeing with the directions for advancing bilateral ties outlined by his host, he said the Philippines and Vietnam share many common interests in promoting exchanges and dialogue, maintaining and strengthening a peaceful and stable regional environment, and resolving differences and disputes by peaceful means on the basis of international law and the 1982 UNCLOS.

The security adviser affirmed that, in his capacity, he would work to advance the enhanced strategic partnership between the two countries in a practical and effective manner across all fields, including security, based on commitments and agreements reached by their leaders./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #To Lam #Eduardo S.L. Oban Jr. #Philippine National Security Adviser Philippines Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in action

International integration

Related News

Officials pose for a group photo at the high-level conference of the TAC High Contracting Parties in Manila, the Philippines, on July 24, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam attends celebration of TAC’s 50th anniversary in Philippines

In a discussion on enhancing maritime security and cooperation, the Vietnamese delegation underscored that the TAC's principles serve as a "foundational code of conduct" guiding relations among countries amid profound global changes, rising geopolitical tensions, mounting challenges to international law and the erosion of multilateralism.

Nearly 1,000 students and lecturers from universities and colleges across Can Tho city attend the event at Can Tho University on July 15, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Philippines strengthen people-to-people friendship

Shirley Nuevo, Acting Consul General of the Philippines in Ho Chi Minh City, said the past 50 years have demonstrated how the two countries and their peoples have grown together as friends, trusted partners and close neighbours within the ASEAN family.

See more

A rendering of the social housing project for the police force in Hung Yen (Photo: VNA)

Lawmakers discuss measures to develop affordable rental housing

The amendments to the 2023 Housing Law aim to further institutionalise the Party and State's policies on improving the socialist-oriented market economy, creating a favourable, transparent and secure legal environment with lower compliance costs, improving the investment and business climate, and simplifying administrative procedures for construction investment.

Deputy State Auditor General of the State Audit Office of Vietnam Bui Quoc Dung (L) presents a souvenir to President of the Supreme Audit Office of the Czech Republic Miloslav Kala at the meeting in Prague on August 20. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Czech Republic strengthen cooperation in public auditing

Cooperation between the SAV and SAO has been maintained through both bilateral channels and international audit organisations. The two agencies coordinate and support each other within the International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI), European Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (EUROSAI) and Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI).

A performance at the programme (Photo: VNA)

NA President attends political-artistic programme celebrating national milestones

The programme contributed to educating younger generations about their responsibility to preserve and build on the achievements of the revolution, while fostering a spirit of enthusiasm and patriotic emulation and encouraging officials, Party members and people from all walks of life to harness the strength of great national unity to join hands in building and firmly safeguarding the nation.

Deputy Secretary of the Quang Ninh provincial Party Committee Vu Quyet Tien (R) presents a painting of Ha Long Bay to Senator, PT General Secretary Alberto Anaya Gutiérrez. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh pledges to facilitate Mexican investment

Quang Ninh hopes to further strengthen cooperation with Mexican localities, organisations and businesses, particularly by attracting investment in tourism, processing and manufacturing, science and technology, education and training, and healthcare.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the working session with the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics' key leaders on August 20. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics must serve as model of Party building: Top leader

The Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics must become a place where new issues are detected early, difficult problems are studied thoroughly, practical experience is elevated into theory, and theory is translated into action so that every cadre graduating from the academy is firmer in political mettle, clearer in theoretical thinking, more responsible and more effective in serving the Party, the country and the people, said top leader To Lam.

Deputy Foreign Minister Ngo Le Van (R) receives Watanabe Tetsuya, President of the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA), in Hanoi on August 20. (Photo: VNA)

Indonesia-based research institute ready to contribute ideas to APEC 2027 discussions

ERIA attaches great importance to collaboration with Vietnam and stands ready to further promote its strengths in research and policy advice to contribute to the country’s development goals through ASEAN and Mekong subregional cooperation, particularly in energy connectivity, infrastructure, digital connectivity, green transformation and high-quality human resources development.

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra (R) receives Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam He Wei on August 20. (Photo: chinhphu.vn)

Tightening ties with China remains top priority in Vietnam’s foreign policy: Deputy PM

Amid complex, rapid and unpredictable developments in the regional and international situation, Vietnam and China should effectively implement important common perceptions reached by their top leaders, and continuously consolidate and develop bilateral ties, especially in areas of substantive cooperation, said Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra.

☕ Afternoon briefing on August 20

☕ Afternoon briefing on August 20

A meeting to discuss a project reviewing the five-year implementation of Resolution No. 28-NQ/TW, Vietnam's plan to award 1,500 full scholarships for strategic technology training abroad, and Dak Lak province seeking the UNESCO Global Geopark recognition for Phu Yen Geopark are among news highlights on August 20.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the working session with the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Organisation on August 20. (Photo: VNA)

Party leadership must closely link with targets, outcomes, accountability: Top leader

General Secretary and President To Lam said the review of the Resolution No. 28-NQ/TW implementation is an important political task in the building of the Party and the political system. It should examine how the Party exercises its leadership and ruling role and how the entire political system translates the Party’s guidelines and policies into action and concrete results.