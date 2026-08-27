ACMECS strengthens tourism ties, promotes “Five Countries, One Destination”

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The 7th Ayeyawady–Chao Phraya–Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) Tourism Ministers’ Meeting on August 27 adopted the joint action plan on ACMECS tourism cooperation for 2026–2028 to promote the “Five Countries, One Destination” concept and encourage sustainable tourism growth.



The event was held in Ho Chi Minh City alongside the 20th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City (ITE-HCMC).



It brought together ministers and heads of tourism delegations from Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam, with Myanmar Union Minister for Hotels, Tourism and Culture Maung Myint serving as chair. Vietnamese Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Lam Thi Phuong Thanh represented Vietnam at the meeting.



In his opening remarks, Maung Myint stressed the importance of reviewing tourism cooperation and exchanging views on development orientations for the coming period.



He noted that the global tourism sector has demonstrated resilience and growth following the COVID-19 pandemic. Citing UN Tourism figures, he said around 1.52 billion international tourist arrivals were recorded worldwide in 2025, up 4% from 2024. The growth of tourism in the Asia-Pacific region provides a foundation for ACMECS countries to deepen cooperation, strengthen connectivity and jointly develop destinations.



The Myanmar official highlighted the strategic position of the ACMECS region, which links China, India and mainland Southeast Asia and serves as a bridge between economic regions, markets and international tourist sources. Together with the Mekong River, rich cultural resources and expanding connectivity as well as trade and investment, the region has significant potential for deeper tourism cooperation.



Against this backdrop, the “Five Countries, One Destination” initiative was highlighted as a direction for developing multi-country tourism routes, facilitating travel and strengthening joint promotion. Key source markets include China, India, Japan, the Republic of Korea and other international markets.



Besides, there remains considerable room for growth in intra-regional tourism, Maung Myint said, calling on member countries to keep strengthening cross-border connectivity, developing multi-country tourism products and itineraries, and increasing information sharing and coordinated marketing and promotion. Such efforts will help improve destinations' competitiveness and adaptability while creating greater opportunities for investment, employment and local community participation.



At the meeting, officials reaffirmed the orientation on sustainable and resilient tourism development in the region. The newly adopted joint action plan for 2026–2028 focuses on five key pillars: improving connectivity and facilitating travel; promoting digital transformation and smart tourism; developing ecotourism, community-based and cultural tourism; enhancing tourism security and safety; and developing human resources.



According to a report presented at the meeting, the ACMECS sub-region welcomed 65.27 million international visitors in 2025, generating approximately 94.08 billion USD in tourism revenue. In the first six months of 2026, it recorded around 33.08 million international visitors, including 4.25 million intra-regional arrivals, accounting for 13% of total international visitors.



The meeting encouraged member countries to continue sharing experience, effective practices and innovative projects while identifying practical, specific and mutually beneficial areas of cooperation. The joint action plan is expected to provide fresh momentum for ACMECS tourism to recover and grow more strongly, contributing to socio-economic development and elevating the sub-region’s position on the global tourism map.



Thailand will host the 8th ACMECS Tourism Ministers’ Meeting in 2028./.

VNA