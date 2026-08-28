Tourism ready for National Day holiday, eyes year-end acceleration

Hanoi (VNA) – The tourism sector is gearing up for the five-day National Day holiday from August 29 to September 2, with destinations and businesses rolling out new products and activities while strengthening preparations to ensure safe, quality services for visitors.



The holiday break gives travellers more choices, from beach getaways to cultural, heritage, nature and community-based experiences. According to the Traveloka SEA Index, released on August 11, Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Da Nang, Con Dao and Phu Quoc were the five destinations most booked by Vietnamese travellers in the second quarter and for the National Day holiday.



Travel trends are increasingly moving beyond sightseeing and conventional resort holidays. Visitors are showing greater interest in local culture, cuisine, art programmes, festivals, museums, craft villages and community activities. This is encouraging destinations to refresh their tourism products, extend visitors’ stays and increase the value of their experiences.



A range of cultural and artistic activities will be held during the holiday. In Da Nang, the “Hoi An Memories” show will present its “Flag Hat” version from August 26 to September 2. Phu Quoc will host the “The Memory of Flowers” exhibition, while Thanh Hoa will organise the Sam Son Kite Festival 2026 from August 30 to September 1. The Moc Chau Culture and Tourism Week 2026 is scheduled for August 27-September 5, featuring cultural, artistic and community-based activities.



Tourism products linked to history and revolutionary traditions are also expected to gain attention as Vietnam celebrates the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day. The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism has called on localities to organise commemorative events and develop heritage and “return-to-the-roots” tours that highlight historical and cultural values.



Hanoi is among the destinations with advantages. In the first six months of 2026, the capital welcomed 18.01 million visitors, up 15.7% year on year, with international arrivals rising 26.8% and tourism revenue increasing 19.1%. The city welcomed its five-millionth international visitor of the year on July 7.





Tourists visit Ha Long Bay in Quang Ninh province. (Photo: VNA)

The northern province of Ninh Binh is also refreshing visitor experiences ahead of the holiday. At Tam Coc-Bich Dong, the blooming water lilies are adding a new attraction, while tourism sites are improving landscapes, strengthening environmental sanitation, adding staff and installing more directional signs.



To prepare for the holiday and the remaining months of the year, the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) has asked tourism authorities in centrally run cities and provinces to ensure adequate conditions for visitors and take measures to maintain security, safety and service quality.



Local authorities have been urged to work with police, health and transport agencies to ensure public order and traffic safety, prevent fires and respond to natural disasters. Visitor flows should be regulated at major tourist sites to prevent overcrowding and congestion.



Tourism service providers are also required to improve food safety, fire prevention, environmental protection and service quality, while authorities are expected to strictly handle violations.



The authority has stressed the need for transparent pricing. Accommodation providers and tourism businesses must clearly display room rates, service charges, surcharges, promotions and refund and cancellation policies, and provide services at the advertised prices and agreed quality.



Tourists are also advised to be cautious about self-organised tours or programmes promoted by individuals, KOLs and KOCs that may not meet regulatory requirements. They are encouraged to choose tours organised by licensed travel companies and take out travel insurance.



Ninh Binh, which has more than 70 tourism sites and attractions and about 1,500 accommodation establishments with around 23,000 rooms, has been preparing additional staff, supplies and operational plans.



Hanoi and other major destinations, including Sa Pa, Quang Ninh, Da Nang and Phu Quoc, have likewise been improving infrastructure, refreshing products and strengthening measures to ensure security, environmental sanitation and service quality during the peak period.



The tourism sector has maintained strong growth, with nearly 12.3 million international visitors recorded in the first six months of 2026, up 14.9% year on year. This year, Vietnam targets to welcome 25 million international visitors, 150 million domestic tourists and achieve about 1.125 quadrillion VND (43 billion USD) in tourism revenue this year./.