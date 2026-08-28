Politics

Exhibition featuring paintings of President Ho Chi Minh opens in Laos

Created in Thailand from 2018-2024, the paintings trace President Ho Chi Minh’s revolutionary journey, portraying him both as an outstanding national leader and a simple, humble man with wholehearted sentiments to his compatriots, comrades and international friends.

Khamphan Pheuiyavong, Politburo member and Head of the Lao Party Central Committee’s Propaganda and Training Commission, and delegates visit the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)
Khamphan Pheuiyavong, Politburo member and Head of the Lao Party Central Committee’s Propaganda and Training Commission, and delegates visit the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – An exhibition featuring 50 paintings of President Ho Chi Minh by late overseas Vietnamese artist Dao Trong Ly opened at the Vietnamese Culture Centre in Vientiane, Laos, on August 27.

The event, jointly organised by the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos, the Vietnamese Culture Centre in Laos and the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum, marks the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2, 1945–2026).

Created in Thailand from 2018-2024, the paintings trace President Ho Chi Minh’s revolutionary journey, portraying him both as an outstanding national leader and a simple, humble man with wholehearted sentiments to his compatriots, comrades and international friends.

vnanet-potal-trien-lam-ho-chi-minh-chan-dung-mot-con-nguoi-tai-lao-8988123.jpg
Delegates from Vietnam and Laos cut the ribbon to open the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)

At the opening, Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam highlighted the exhibition’s significance in honoring President Ho Chi Minh’s legacy and strengthening the great friendship and special solidarity between Vietnam and Laos.

Director of the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum Nguyen Anh Minh said the exhibition also offers younger generations an opportunity to better appreciate the values of independence, freedom and peace, and their responsibility to carry forward the Vietnam-Laos friendship.

The exhibition runs through August 31./.

VNA
#exhibition #President Ho Chi Minh #Laos #Vietnam
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