Politics

☀️ Morning digest on August 28

The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

☀️ Morning digest on August 28

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Vietnam welcomes and will continue to make it easier for leading global technology corporations, including those from the US, to invest and build long-term partnerships in the country, said General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam.

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General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (R) meets with President and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated Cristiano Amon in Hanoi on August 27. (Photo: VNA)

During a reception in Hanoi on August 27 for President and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated Cristiano Amon, General Secretary and President Lam affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to its ties with the US, expressing satisfaction at the stable, positive and increasingly substantive progress, particularly since the two countries established a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2023. Read full text

- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung received ambassadors and chargés d'affaires of the member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Hanoi on August 27, affirming Vietnam will continue its active, proactive, and substantive contributions to regional cooperation.

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PM Le Minh Hung (front, seventh from left), ASEAN diplomats and officials at the meeting in Hanoi on August 27 (Photo: VNA)

The PM appreciated the contributions by the ambassadors, chargés d'affaires and their embassies to the enhancement of Vietnam’s relations with fellow ASEAN nations. Read full text

- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung congratulated French Ambassador Olivier Brochet on successfully completing his term of office in Vietnam during a reception for the diplomat in Hanoi on August 27.

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PM Le Minh Hung (R) and French Ambassador Olivier Brochet. (Photo: VNA)

PM Hung credited Brochet with pushing the bilateral relations “deeper, more substantive and effective”, notably the upgrade of the ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in October 2024 and preparations for visits and exchanges of delegations at all levels. Read full text

- The Vietnamese Government wants Samsung to remain a critical bridge and partner in enhancing technological capability, building industries and integrating deeper into global value chains, said Prime Minister Le Minh Hung.

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Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) and CEO of Samsung Electronics Roh Tae-moon. (Photo: VNA)

At a reception in Hanoi on August 27 for CEO of Samsung Electronics Roh Tae-moon, PM Hung hailed Samsung’s substantive contributions to Vietnam’s industry, manufacturing, exports, job creation and socio-economic development over the past years, saying that Vietnam has gradually become one of Samsung’s leading major production bases in its global value chain. Read full text

- Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra has reaffirmed that Vietnam always considers the US one of its most strategically important partners and wants to further drive the bilateral relationship forward in a more effective and substantive manner.

At a reception in Hanoi on August 27 for new US Ambassador Jennifer Wicks, Tra thanked the guest for attending the “Sao sang dan duong” (Guiding Stars) event marking the 79th anniversary of Vietnam War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day, and visiting the Quang Tri Ancient Citadel. Read full text

- Vice President of the Vietnamese National Assembly Nguyen Thi Thanh affirmed the increasingly important role of parliamentary diplomacy amid the complex and volatile global landscape in her address to the Second Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC-2) that opened in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on August 27.

The event carried the theme “Solidarity for peace and shared prosperity: Strengthening international law and resolving conflicts peacefully”, drawing 21 parliamentary representatives. Read full text

- Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Truong Thang has stressed that Vietnam will remain an active and responsible member working with ASEAN and partners to promote substantive cooperation, helping shape an open and inclusive regional security architecture grounded in international law.

He made the remark while addressing the ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting Plus (ADSOM+), held virtually on August 27. Read full text

- The 7th Ayeyawady–Chao Phraya–Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) Tourism Ministers’ Meeting on August 27 adopted the joint action plan on ACMECS tourism cooperation for 2026–2028 to promote the “Five Countries, One Destination” concept and encourage sustainable tourism growth.

The event was held in Ho Chi Minh City alongside the 20th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City (ITE-HCMC)./. Read full text

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#To Lam #Communist Party of Vietnam #Qualcomm Incorporated #Le Minh Hung #ASEAN #Samsung #US Ambassador Jennifer Wicks
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