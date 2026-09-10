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Vietnam cooperates with UN to advance gender equality

Minister Counsellor Nguyen Hai Luu highlighted Vietnam’s positive achievements in promoting gender equality, noting that 13 of the 20 targets under the national strategy on gender equality had been met or exceeded by 2025.

Minister Counsellor Nguyen Hai Luu, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN (Photo published by VNA)
Minister Counsellor Nguyen Hai Luu, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN (Photo published by VNA)

New York (VNA) – In the new phase of development, Vietnam will continue to strengthen women’s leadership and ensure that women fully participate in and benefit from major transformative processes such as digital transformation, artificial intelligence and the green transition, Minister Counsellor Nguyen Hai Luu, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, has said.

Luu made the statement at the second regular session of the Executive Board of the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women), held in New York on September 9–10.

Addressing the session, the diplomat highlighted Vietnam’s positive achievements in promoting gender equality, noting that 13 of the 20 targets under the national strategy on gender equality had been met or exceeded by 2025.

Vietnam also hopes that support from the UN, including UN Women, will continue to closely align with its national priorities and practical needs within the framework of Vietnam–UN cooperation for the 2027–2031 period, he added.

Referring to reform proposals under the UN80 Initiative (launched to mark the UN’s 80th anniversary), Luu shared Vietnam’s experience in strengthening the role of the UN Resident Coordinator system, thereby contributing to greater coherence and effectiveness in the UN system’s operations in countries.

In her opening remarks, Sima Sami Bahous, Executive Director of UN Women, reviewed several notable results in implementing programmes to advance gender equality. Of particular note, the proportion of available data for monitoring Sustainable Development Goal 5 on gender equality has increased from 26% to 63%.

However, she stressed that conflict, economic difficulties, climate change, challenges to women’s rights and resource shortages continue to pose significant challenges.

During the discussion, countries reaffirmed their support for UN Women’s role and mandate, stressing the need to ensure adequate, stable and flexible resources, improve operational efficiency and deliver tangible results at the country level./.

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