Health

Vietnam to screen students nationwide for five health risks from 2028

Vietnam will launch nationwide screening for five groups of school-related diseases and health conditions among students from preschool through high school from 2028, including overweight and obesity, refractive errors, spinal curvature, oral diseases and mental health disorders.

Children undergo health screening. (Photo: Dong Da General Hospital in Hanoi)
Children undergo health screening. (Photo: Dong Da General Hospital in Hanoi)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam will launch nationwide screening for five groups of school-related diseases and health conditions among students from preschool through high school from 2028, including overweight and obesity, refractive errors, spinal curvature, oral diseases and mental health disorders.

The Ministry of Health has issued a circular guiding the implementation of the National Target Programme on Healthcare, Population and Development for the 2026-2035 period.

Under the circular, student health checkups will be conducted in accordance with regulations issued by the ministry, with implementation beginning in 2026. The results will enable relevant agencies and units to monitor students’ health and provide appropriate healthcare services.

To avoid subjecting students to multiple separate medical examinations, screening for school-related diseases and health conditions may be integrated into beginning-of-school-year health checkups, general health examinations or periodic health checkups.

The ministry’s Department of Disease Control will take the lead, in coordination with the Department of Medical Service Administration, in guiding implementation, conducting inspections, evaluating and compiling the results.

At the local level, provincial and municipal People’s Committees will direct relevant agencies and units to organise health checkups and screening, detect health conditions, provide treatment advice and refer students for further medical care when necessary./.

VNA
#Sức khỏe #NQ 72 #Ministry of Health #school-related diseases #health screening #mental health #disease control Vietnam
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