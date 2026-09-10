Vietnam targets 50 million int’l visitors, 90 billion USD in tourism revenue

Hanoi (VNA) – The Government has set a target of attracting 45-50 million international visitors and earning 80-90 billion USD in tourism revenue by 2030, under an action programme to develop tourism into a spearhead economic sector in the new era.



The action programme to implement Politburo Resolution No. 26-NQ/TW, dated August 22, 2026, on tourism development aims to fully and synchronously institutionalise and implement the viewpoints, objectives, tasks and solutions outlined in the Politburo resolution, while clearly defining key tasks, responsible agencies, coordination mechanisms, expected outcomes and implementation schedules.



It calls for a strong shift in thinking and approaches to tourism development towards greater depth, quality, efficiency, sustainability and added value, while promoting tourism as a growth driver closely linked with digital transformation, green transition, cultural development, national defence and security, and enhanced national competitiveness.



By 2030, tourism is expected to directly contribute 10-12% of GDP, and Vietnam strives to rank among the top three countries in Southeast Asia in terms of tourism scale and growth rate.



Every citizen is a tourism ambassador



The Government asked ministries, sectors and localities to raise public awareness of tourism’s role as a spearhead economic sector and a new growth driver contributing to the country’s double-digit growth target.



It also called for a shift from extensive tourism development based mainly on visitor numbers and the exploitation of natural resources towards a model focused on quality, efficiency, sustainability and high added value.



A nationwide movement will be launched to build a civilised, safe, friendly and professional tourism environment, while organisations, individuals and communities are encouraged to protect natural resources and the environment, preserve cultural identities and promote civilised conduct towards visitors.



Priority will be given to high-spending markets and tourists who stay longer and travel year-round. Vietnam will develop cultural tourism products linked with the cultural industries, as well as iconic national products, large-scale service complexes, and internationally competitive cultural-tourism value chains.



The country will also promote marine and island tourism, river and coastal waterway tourism, and high-quality medical and wellness tourism in major destinations, while developing culinary tourism and strengthening the global brand of Vietnamese cuisine.



Elevating Vietnam’s tourism brand



The action programme calls for a National Tourism Promotion Programme for 2026-2035, linking tourism promotion with cultural diplomacy, cuisine, cinema, performing arts, sports, festivals and major international events.



Vietnam will strengthen its tourism presence on global and domestic digital platforms and new media channels, while integrating tourism promotion into trade promotion activities, fairs, exhibitions and overseas activities of Vietnamese trade offices.



An initiative to elevate the national tourism brand through 2035 will position Vietnam as a high-quality, safe and leading Asian destination for heritage, cuisine, beach resorts, culture and Vietnamese lifestyles. A network of digital tourism ambassadors will also be developed in key target markets.



The Government will further modernise tourism governance through digitalisation, science and technology application, green tourism, the circular economy and climate change adaptation.



It will develop smart tourism destination indicators and a smart tourism operation centre, and promote green destinations, clean transport such as electric vehicles and buses, smart energy management, environmentally friendly materials and circular economy models across the tourism sector./.

VNA