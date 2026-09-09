Travel

Tourism seeks new growth momentum under Resolution 26

Tourism effectiveness should be measured not only by visitor numbers and revenue, but also by spending, length of stay, repeat visits, job quality, visitor satisfaction and environmental carrying capacity, said experts.

The Trang An Festival 2026 opens at Trang An Ecotourism Site in Ninh Binh province on May 3 (Photo: VNA)
The Trang An Festival 2026 opens at Trang An Ecotourism Site in Ninh Binh province on May 3 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s tourism sector needs to shift from pursuing visitor numbers to maximising value, while developing a high-quality, smart, green, creative and culturally distinctive tourism ecosystem to create new growth momentum, experts have said.

The direction is set out in the Political Bureau’s Resolution No. 26-NQ/TW on developing Vietnam’s tourism into a spearhead economic sector in the new era. The resolution aims to enhance the sector’s added value and regional and global competitiveness, while strengthening its spillover effects on other sectors.

From quantity to value

Vietnam welcomed nearly 21.2 million international visitors and served 137 million domestic tourists in 2025. Tourism revenue reached 1 quadrillion VND (38.5 billion USD), up nearly 38% from 2019, while the sector contributed nearly 8.8% directly to GDP and generated about 4.41 million jobs, or 8.5% of the national workforce.

In the first eight months of 2026, Vietnam received 15.9 million international visitors and is on track to meet its full-year target of 25 million.

However, amid fluctuations in global tourism, the sector needs a more comprehensive and sustainable growth model, with a stronger focus on quality rather than volume.

The resolution sets the goal of making tourism a spearhead economic sector by 2030, directly contributing 10–12% of GDP, welcoming 45–50 million international visitors, serving 160 million domestic tourists, and generating 80–90 billion USD in tourism revenue. By 2045, Vietnam aims to rank among the world’s top 30 countries in tourism competitiveness.

vnanet-dl2.jpg
Spectacular images of millennia-old stalactites recently discovered in Nuoc Lan Cave, Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park (Photo: VNA)

Dr. Trinh Le Anh, from the University of Social Sciences and Humanities (USSH) under the Vietnam National University, Hanoi, described Resolution 26 as a strategic “catalyst” for repositioning tourism. He highlighted three major shifts - from counting visitors to measuring added value and actual spending; from exploiting raw resources to developing the creative and experience economies; and from administrative coordination to integrated value chains.

Sharing Anh’s opinion, Dr. Pham Ha, Chairman and CEO of LuxGroup, said the resolution redefines tourism as part of a broader economic ecosystem capable of driving transport, trade, cultural industries, the digital economy and the night-time economy.

Notably, measures on State-supported tourism risk insurance and pilot mechanisms to address urgent issues reflect a more proactive and flexible policy approach, creating greater room for innovation and helping remove bottlenecks in reality, he said.

Unlocking resources for growth

At a national conference on studying, disseminating and implementing a number of the Political Bureau’s resolutions and directions on September 3, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra affirmed that Vietnam has sufficient natural resources, cultural heritage and other resources to build a tourism industry of regional and global stature.

Nguyen Quoc Ky, Chairman of Vietravel, said the sector should focus on increasing spending per visitor. Tourists should have more opportunities to spend on cuisine, entertainment, shopping, arts, health care and other experiences, rather than simply purchasing tours or accommodation.

He also called for a shift from price-based competition to competition through experiences and cultural identity, supported by closer links among the State, localities, airlines, travel firms, destinations, service providers, technology companies and local communities.

When all links in the tourism value chain work toward a common goal, Vietnam can not only attract more visitors but also encourage them to stay longer, spend more and return, Ky said.

Nguyen Hong Hai, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Tourism Association, said the State should play an enabling and leading role by removing bottlenecks in institutions, infrastructure and resources, while businesses should spearhead innovation, develop high-quality, green and sustainable products, and accelerate digital transformation. Local communities, meanwhile, should participate in service provision, cultural preservation and environmental protection while benefiting directly from tourism.

Meanwhile, Ha called for stronger national-level intersectoral coordination, with clear responsibilities, deadlines and resources, stressing that progress should be measured not only by visitor numbers and revenue, but also by spending, length of stay, repeat visits, job quality, visitor satisfaction and environmental carrying capacity.

Anh stressed the need to narrow the gap between universities and the market to build a tourism workforce with strong professional, language and digital skills. With solid cultural foundations, creativity and international-standard skills, Vietnam’s tourism workforce can turn Resolution 26’s goals into tangible economic value and contribute to sustainable development./.

VNA
#Kỷ nguyên mới #KNM #Hệ giá trị Việt _2 #HNNG 33_2 #Resolution 26 #Vietnam #new growth momentum #tourism ecosystem #Tourism revenue
Follow VietnamPlus

Vietnam - New era

Related News

Vietnam welcomes nearly 2 million international visitors in August, up 19.7% from July and 18.4% year-on-year. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Vietnam tourism maintains strong growth, expands international markets

The National Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance reported that Vietnam welcomed nearly 2 million international visitors in August, up 19.7% from July and 18.4% year-on-year. The figure represented 63.6% of the tourism sector’s full-year target of 25 million arrivals.

Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam moves to make tourism a true new growth driver

Resolution No. 26-NQ/TW, issued on August 22, sets out a new vision, with a focus on fundamentally renewing the mindset, methods and approaches to tourism development and governance, shifting from quantity to quality and increasing the sector’s contribution to the national economy.

See more

News website news.ru reports that the number of Russian visitors to Vietnam could reach a historic record of 1.5 million in 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Russian arrivals to Vietnam forecast to reach record high

Russian arrivals to Vietnam surpassed 1 million in the first eight months of 2026, representing a remarkable 165.7% increase year-on-year. This was the highest growth rate among Vietnam’s major international tourist markets.

Tourists visit Golden Bridge in Da Nang city in the rainy season. (Photo: hanoimoi.vn)

Turning rainy season into tourism opportunity

Seasonality has long been a challenge for Vietnam’s tourism industry. In many localities, tourism peaks in summer but visitor numbers fall during the rainy months. Destinations are now seeking to restructure their tourism ecosystems and develop products that can operate year-round.

A pot of Mi Quang (Quang noodles). (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang promotes distinctive cuisine as key tourism attraction

As travellers increasingly seek authentic local experiences, the central coastal city of Da Nang is stepping up efforts to integrate cuisine into tourism itineraries, linking culinary promotion with destination branding and cultural preservation.

Flower vendors form a distinctive feature of Hanoi’s autumn. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi builds four-season tourism appeal

Hanoi’s tourism events are increasingly designed to inspire exploration beyond individual festivals. At the Hanoi Tourism Gift Festival, for instance, visitors can make handicrafts with artisans, explore destinations through virtual reality and discover new tours and tourism stimulus programmes.

A view of the Lo Lo Chai community tourism village in Tuyen Quang province (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam taps community tourism potential for sustainable development

The tourism market is shifting from sightseeing towards living and connecting with destinations. Visitors increasingly seek authentic and locally rooted experiences, interaction with local people, culture and nature, as well as small-group and personalised trips with limited environmental impact and clear benefits for communities.

Delegates press the button to launch the “Phong Nha – Hue Ancient Capital: World Heritage Journey” tourist train. (Photo: VNA)

Tourist train linking Phong Nha and Hue heritage sites launched

The 190-km route runs between Hue, Dong Ha, My Trach, Dong Hoi and Tho Loc stations, giving travellers access to destinations including the Complex of Hue Monuments, Quang Tri Ancient Citadel, Vinh Moc Tunnels, Hien Luong–Ben Hai historical site and Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park.

International tourists visit Hoi An Ancient Town in Da Nang city. (Photo: VNA)

Tourism ready for National Day holiday, eyes year-end acceleration

A range of cultural and artistic activities will be held during the holiday. In Da Nang, the “Hoi An Memories” show will present its “Flag Hat” version from August 26 to September 2. Phu Quoc will host the “The Memory of Flowers” exhibition, while Thanh Hoa will organise the Sam Son Kite Festival 2026 from August 30 to September 1.

Businesses introduce their tourism products at the 20th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam ready to create new momentum for regional, global MICE tourism

Vietnam has consistently identified tourism as a spearhead economic sector, Deputy PM Pham Thi Thanh Tra stressed, adding that in the new development era, with the need for rapid and sustainable growth and a stronger national position, MICE should be positioned as a strategic tourism product, targeting high-quality visitors while generating additional momentum for trade and investment and enhancing national competitiveness.

Officials at the 7th ACMECS Tourism Ministers’ Meeting in Ho Chi Minh City on August 27 (Photo: VNA)

ACMECS strengthens tourism ties, promotes “Five Countries, One Destination”

The newly adopted joint action plan on ACMECS tourism cooperation for 2026–2028 focuses on five key pillars: improving connectivity and facilitating travel; promoting digital transformation and smart tourism; developing ecotourism, community-based and cultural tourism; enhancing tourism security and safety; and developing human resources.

A stall at the 20th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

International Travel Expo 2026 opens in Ho Chi Minh City

ITE HCMC 2026 features one of its largest and most diverse tourism networks to date, with tourism promotion agencies and businesses from the Republic of Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Bhutan, Russia’s St. Petersburg and Nicaragua.