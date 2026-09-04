Hanoi tourism makes strong impression at 2026 China Culture & Tourism Industries Expo

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi is showcasing its rich cultural heritage, cuisine, and distinctive tourism products at the 2026 China Culture & Tourism Industries Expo, which opened in Tianjin on September 3.



The capital city runs a 100sq.m booth themed “Hanoi – Cooperation and Development” at the four-day fair.



The opening ceremony was attended by Deputy Director of the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism Guo Zhuqing; Do Quang Tung, Counsellor at the Vietnamese Embassy in China; Nguyen Truong Son, First Secretary of the embassy; and more than 100 representatives of Vietnamese and Chinese agencies and tourism businesses.



Hanoi’s booth features images and information highlighting the capital’s cultural and heritage values, cuisine, and signature tourism products, while introducing its potential for tourism cooperation to Chinese and international visitors and partners.



During the fair, Hanoi tourism businesses hold business-to-business meetings with Chinese travel agencies and outbound tourism companies to discuss market demand, develop tourism products, connect services and promote two-way tourist exchanges.



Among the products being promoted are tours covering the Thang Long Imperial Citadel, Temple of Literature, Hoan Kiem Lake and Hanoi Old Quarter; culinary and night-street experiences; visits to traditional craft villages such as Bat Trang pottery village; and cultural and heritage tours combined with local-life experiences.



Hanoi businesses are also promoting multi-destination itineraries linking the capital with major Vietnamese destinations, including Hanoi-Ninh Binh-Ha Long and Hanoi-Da Nang-Hoi An-Hue. They also have experience organising Vietnam-China tours connecting Hanoi with Beijing, Hangzhou, Wuzhen and Shanghai.



On September 1, a tourism promotion programme was held in Beijing, where Hanoi businesses met with more than 150 Chinese partners to discuss cooperation opportunities and attract more Chinese visitors to the capital.



According to the Hanoi Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, strengthening links with major Chinese tourism hubs such as Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai and Chongqing will help develop more interconnected travel routes and encourage Chinese tourists to include Hanoi in their Vietnam itineraries.



China is currently Vietnam’s largest source market for international tourists. In the first seven months of 2026, approximately 3.08 million Chinese visitors travelled to Vietnam. Hanoi welcomed about 461,400 Chinese visitors staying overnight, making China one of the capital city’s key source markets./.

VNA