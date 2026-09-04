Myanmar President arrives in Hanoi, beginning official visit to Vietnam

Hanoi (VNA) – President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing and his spouse arrived in Hanoi on September 4, beginning their three-day official visit to Vietnam.

The visit was made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse.

The Myanmar delegation was welcomed at the Noi Bai International Airport by Chairman of the Presidential Office Le Khanh Hai and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Hoang Long.

​Accompanying Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing and his spouse, Kyu Kyu Hla, are Minister of the Office of the President Khin Maung Yi; Minister for Foreign Affairs Tin Maung Swe; Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation Min Naung; Minister of Industry and Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises Development Charlie Than; Minister of Commerce Tun Ohn; Chief of General Staff, General Ko Ko Oo; Chief Minister of Yangon Region Aung Naing Thu; Chief of the Office of the Quartermaster General, Lieutenant General Zaw Myo Tin; Ambassador of Myanmar to Vietnam Wai Linn; among others.

President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing and his spouse are welcomed at the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Before becoming President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar in April 10, 2026, Min Aung Hlaing had held various positions in the Myanmar Armed Forces, including Commander of a Light Infantry Division; Commander of the Bureau of Special Operations; and Chief of General Staff of the Army, Navy and Air Force. He served as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces from 2011 to 2026.

​During his tenure as Commander-in-Chief of the Myanmar Armed Forces, he visited Vietnam three times.

According to Vietnamese Ambassador to Myanmar Nguyen Anh Duc, this is President Min Aung Hlaing's first official visit to Vietnam since Myanmar completed its general election in January 2026 and established a new government in April 2026. It is also the highest-level exchange between the two countries since 2019.

The visit holds great importance, contributing to consolidating the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperative partnership between Vietnam and Myanmar, strengthening political trust, and expanding bilateral and multilateral cooperation, the ambassador said./.

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