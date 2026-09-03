Politics

NA Standing Committee's sixth session opens

Preparations for the National Assembly's second session must begin early, with close coordination from the outset. Issues that qualify for the session should be included, while documents must be submitted on time so that deputies have sufficient information and time to make high-quality decisions on important issues with long-term impacts, said top legislator Tran Thanh Man.

NA President Tran Thanh Man speaks at the sixth session of the National Assembly Standing Committee. (Photo: VNA)
NA President Tran Thanh Man speaks at the sixth session of the National Assembly Standing Committee. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee convened its sixth session on September 3, focusing on a heavy legislative agenda and preparations for the 16th NA’s second session, with more than 40 issues to be considered over nearly six days.

In his opening remarks, NA President Tran Thanh Man said the first extraordinary session of the 16th NA had completed its agenda, adopting 15 laws, six normative resolutions and seven resolutions on socio-economic development. He hailed agencies for their efforts to finalise the legislation while preparing documents for the NA Standing Committee’s regular session in September, urging them to maintain the same sense of responsibility in the run-up to the 16th NA’s second session.

The September session will be held in two phases and is described as a peak session for legislative work. Therefore, the top legislator asked the committee to focus on three major requirements.

First, legislative work must prioritise quality, feasibility and development needs. The NA Standing Committee is expected to review 31 of 41 draft laws and resolutions for the second session, NA President Man said.

Despite the tight schedule, quality must not be compromised. Drafting agencies should ensure sound and feasible policies that address practical needs, he stressed.

He also called for avoiding sectoral interests, unnecessary procedures and costs, and burdens on people and businesses, while urging reviewing agencies to take a more independent, proactive and solution-oriented approach.

The NA Standing Committee should focus on major and contentious issues, especially those capable of driving substantive changes. Laws must be clearer, and more consistent and practical, helping remove bottlenecks, unlock resources and support development, the top legislator said.

He asked for stricter legislative discipline and thorough preparations for the second session, which is expected to consider nearly 60 issues. The 2027 law-making programme should focus on urgent matters, institutional bottlenecks and emerging areas requiring legal frameworks.

Preparations for the second session must begin early, with close coordination from the outset. Issues that qualify for the session should be included, while documents must be submitted on time so that deputies have sufficient information and time to make high-quality decisions on important issues with long-term impacts.

The NA President also called for stronger innovation in working methods and greater responsibility through to completion. He said that a review of the first extraordinary session should identify effective practices, while frankly addressing shortcomings, their causes and solutions.

He stressed that a heavier workload must not compromise quality, tight deadlines must not weaken discipline, and assigned responsibilities must be fulfilled to the end./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 66 #pháp luật #đột phá thể chế #NQ 66 #NA President Tran Thanh Man #National Assembly Standing Committee #sixth session
Follow VietnamPlus

Institutional and legal breakthroughs

Resolution in action

Related News

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee discusses the draft revised Law on International Agreements at its fifth session on August 28. (Photo: VNA)

NA Standing Committee examines draft revised law on international agreements

The bill seeks to address shortcomings in the current legislation, expand the entities authorised to sign international agreements, increase decentralisation and delegation of authority, simplify procedures and boost the application of science and technology to improve implementation effectiveness.

An overview of the NA Standing Committee discussion (Photo: VNA)

NA Standing Committee focuses on four major issues in Penal Code revision

According to Deputy Minister of Public Security Le Van Tuyen, the revision focuses on four major areas. These include amending provisions on crimes, revising provisions on penalties, amending regulations on exclusion, postponement, and exemption of criminal liability and the statute of limitations, and revising provisions to ensure sound legislative technique.

See more

Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Policy and Strategy Nguyen Thanh Nghi speaks at the national conference on September 3. (Photo: VNA)

Party official presents resolution on regional development

The resolution directs Vietnam to effectively restructure, manage and use regional development space in line with national planning, leveraging the strongest advantages, competitive strengths and cultural identity of each region and locality, said Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Policy and Strategy Nguyen Thanh Nghi.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung speaks at the national conference on September 3 on studying, disseminating and implementing a number of Politburo resolutions and directives. (Photo: VNA)

Clear step forward in Party’s thinking on overseas Vietnamese affairs

The first is to elevate awareness of the position and role of the Vietnamese community abroad, he said. The resolution reaffirms that overseas Vietnamese are an inseparable part of the Vietnamese nation, while identifying them as one of the country’s important strategic resources, a bridge connecting Vietnam with the world, and partners directly contributing to national construction, development and defence.

Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing (Photo published by VNA)

Myanmar President’s Vietnam visit to give fresh impetus to bilateral ties

Vietnam consistently attaches importance to cooperation with Myanmar and supports its socio-economic development and national reconciliation. Myanmar, for its part, values Vietnam’s development achievements and prioritises strengthening the Comprehensive Cooperation Partnership, while facilitating Vietnamese businesses’ investment and operations in the country.

Professor Carl Thayer, a Vietnam specialist at the Australian Defence Force Academy, the University of New South Wales. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s position: from vision to action

From an economy that has made strong use of integration opportunities, Vietnam is increasingly seen as a country capable of proactively creating development space, establishing its position in regional and global networks and making more substantive contributions to common issues.

Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Thanh Binh (second from left) and representatives of Chinese ministries and agencies toast the 81st anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day at the ceremony in Beijing on September 2. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese communities in China, Japan celebrate National Day

The Vietnamese communities in China and Japan are increasingly serving as important links between Vietnam and their host societies, contributing not only to stronger people-to-people ties but also to broader economic, cultural and technological collaboration.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, and other Party and State leaders visit an exhibition themed “Simple yet noble examples” on September 3. (Photo: VNA)

Party, State leaders visit exhibition honouring exemplary people

The exhibition comprises two sections, focusing on preserving President Ho Chi Minh’s teachings in the hearts of the people and honouring those who have followed his example, highlighting his thought, morality and style, as well as outstanding individuals and collectives inspired by his teachings.

The discussion “Eurasian Connectivity: Challenges and Directions for Promoting Cooperation” is held on September 2 as part of the 11th Eastern Economic Forum in Russia. (Photo: VNA)

EEF 2026: Vietnam calls for action to deepen Eurasian connectivity

Drawing on Vietnam’s and ASEAN’s experience, Consul General Nguyen Viet Kien called for an open, inclusive and mutually beneficial model of Eurasian connectivity, building a peaceful, stable, open, and well-connected Eurasian space that brings benefits to all nations.

President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man offers incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at House 67 in the Ho Chi Minh Relic Site within the Presidential Palace complex in Hanoi on the afternoon of September 2. (Photo: VNA)

NA President pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh

Speaking with staff at the relic site, NA President Tran Thanh Man urged them to continue their efforts in preserving and protecting artifacts and documents associated with President Ho Chi Minh for future generations, while doing more to introduce his life and great legacy to Vietnamese people and international visitors.

Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan meets with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. (Photo: VNA)

Vice State President meets UN chief, CICA, Togo leaders

On the sidelines of the expanded Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO Plus) Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan held meetings with the UN Secretary-General, the Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), and the President of the Council of Ministers of Togo.

Representatives of the Vietnamese community in Cuba lay flowers at the statue of beloved President Ho Chi Minh (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Cuba reaffirm enduring friendship, solidarity

Vietnam attaches great importance to its special solidarity, friendship and comprehensive cooperation with Cuba, and believes the Cuban Party, State and people will achieve new successes in national development, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Le Quang Long.