Politics

US Secretary of State affirms US’s flourishing partnership with Vietnam

In the statement posted on the website of the US Department of State, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US commends Vietnam’s growing leadership as a partner to the US including its distinguished role as a founding member supporting the Board of Peace.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. (Photo: Xinhua)
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. (Photo: Xinhua)

Washington (VNA) – US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on September 1 affirmed that the US values its flourishing partnership with Vietnam, particularly the progress achieved under the two countries’ Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and shared commitment to peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific region, in a statement marking Vietnam’s National Day (September 2).

In the statement posted on the website of the US Department of State, Rubio said the US commends Vietnam’s growing leadership as a partner to the US including its distinguished role as a founding member supporting the Board of Peace.

"As we reflect on Vietnam’s remarkable achievements, we look forward to building on this progress and working together to ensure shared prosperity and security for our peoples in the years ahead,” he said.

On behalf of the US, Rubio extended his warmest congratulations to the Government and people of Vietnam on the occasion of the country’s 81st National Day.

He said the day honours Vietnam’s independence – an enduring testament to the strength and resilience of its people.

The US Secretary of State also conveyed his congratulations to Vietnam and best wishes for a year of continued success, peace and prosperity./.

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