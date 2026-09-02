Solemn flag-raising ceremony marks Vietnam’s 81st National Day

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The ceremonial formation comprises 37 officers and soldiers. (Photo: VNA)
The ceremonial formation comprises 37 officers and soldiers. (Photo: VNA)
As the national anthem echoes across Ba Dinh Square, the soldier holding the national flag stand ready for the command. (Photo: VNA)
As the national anthem echoes across Ba Dinh Square, the soldier holding the national flag stand ready for the command. (Photo: VNA)
At exactly 6 a.m., a member of the ceremonial team unfurles the flag as the national flag is solemnly hoisted to the top of the 29-metre flagpole. (Photo: VNA)
At exactly 6 a.m., a member of the ceremonial team unfurles the flag as the national flag is solemnly hoisted to the top of the 29-metre flagpole. (Photo: VNA)
The solemn flag-raising ceremony is held to mark the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945–2026) and the National Day of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam (September 2, 1945–2026). (Photo: VNA)
The solemn flag-raising ceremony is held to mark the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945–2026) and the National Day of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam (September 2, 1945–2026). (Photo: VNA)
The solemn flag-raising ceremony is held to mark the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945–2026) and the National Day of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam (September 2, 1945–2026). (Photo: VNA)
The solemn flag-raising ceremony is held to mark the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945–2026) and the National Day of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam (September 2, 1945–2026). (Photo: VNA)
From early morning, large crowds gather at the Ba Dinh square, turning their eyes towards the national flag flying proudly in front of President Ho Chi Minh’s Mausoleum during the sacred moments of the National Day.
From early morning, large crowds gather at the Ba Dinh square, turning their eyes towards the national flag flying proudly in front of President Ho Chi Minh’s Mausoleum during the sacred moments of the National Day.
After the flag-raising ceremony, the honour guard marched past President Ho Chi Minh’s Mausoleum. (Photo: VNA)
After the flag-raising ceremony, the honour guard marched past President Ho Chi Minh’s Mausoleum. (Photo: VNA)
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Solemn flag-raising ceremony marks Vietnam’s 81st National Day

A solemn flag-raising ceremony was held on September 2 morning at Ba Dinh Square in Hanoi to mark the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945–2026) and the National Day of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam (September 2, 1945–2026).
From early morning, large crowds gathered at the square, turning their eyes towards the national flag flying proudly in front of President Ho Chi Minh’s Mausoleum during the sacred moments of the National Day.

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