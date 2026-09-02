Solemn flag-raising ceremony marks Vietnam’s 81st National Day

A solemn flag-raising ceremony was held on September 2 morning at Ba Dinh Square in Hanoi to mark the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945–2026) and the National Day of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam (September 2, 1945–2026).

From early morning, large crowds gathered at the square, turning their eyes towards the national flag flying proudly in front of President Ho Chi Minh’s Mausoleum during the sacred moments of the National Day.