Vietnam marks National Day with tribute to President Ho Chi Minh in France

Paris (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy and representative agencies in France held a flower-offering ceremony at the monument to President Ho Chi Minh in Montreuil, a suburb of Paris, on August 31 to mark the 81st anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (September 2, 1945–2026).

Speaking at the ceremony, Ambassador to France Trinh Duc Hai highlighted its significance as part of activities marking the 115th anniversary of young patriot Nguyen Tat Thanh’s departure to seek a path to national liberation and the 80th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s visit to France as an honoured guest of the French Government in 1946.

He recalled that France holds an important place in Nguyen Ai Quoc–Ho Chi Minh’s revolutionary journey, During his time there, he lived, worked, studied and engaged in political activities, gradually finding the right path to national liberation and laying the ideological and political groundwork for the Vietnamese revolution.

At the monument, Vietnamese diplomats paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh, honouring his lifelong dedication to national independence, freedom and the happiness of the Vietnamese people.

Hai affirmed that Vietnamese representative agencies in France would continue to study and follow Ho Chi Minh’s thought, ethics, methods and style in the new period of development, while strengthening solidarity, responsibility and discipline, and striving to fulfill their assigned tasks.

The ambassador also thanked the authorities and people of Montreuil, as well as the leadership and staff of the Musée de l’Histoire Vivante, for their care and valuable contributions to preserving sites and historical traces associated with President Ho Chi Minh. He said their support is a vivid symbol of the friendship and close ties between the Vietnamese and French people, contributing to deepening bilateral friendship and cooperation./.

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