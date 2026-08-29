Vietnam provides 100,000 USD in emergency aid to Colombia after earthquake

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese State and people have decided to provide emergency humanitarian aid of 100,000 USD to the Colombian Government and people to help them overcome the consequences of the natural disaster and soon stabilise the lives of affected communities.



The aid comes in response to the significant loss of life and property caused by the earthquake that struck Colombia on August 10, 2026, and reflects the traditional friendship and solidarity, as well as the spirit of mutual support between the Vietnamese and Colombian peoples./.

VNA