Quang Ngai: 8,100 national flags form shape of Vietnam

Quang Ngai (VNA) – People from all walks of life joined together to create a map of Vietnam from 8,100 national flags at Ba To Park in Nghia Lo ward, the central province of Quang Ngai, on August 27, in a bid to mark the 81st anniversary of August Revolution (August 19, 1945 – 2026) and National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2026).



The activity has been registered for a Vietnam record, creating a special highlight as people across the country prepare to celebrate the nation's major anniversaries.



Pham Thi Nuong Nuong, 36, a resident of Nghia Lo ward, said she had eagerly looked forward to the event and arrived early. Taking part in creating an image of the country from national flags was a deeply meaningful experience, reflecting national pride, a strong sense of identity and aspirations for the homeland to develop and reach further.



For younger generations, the programme offered a direct experience of the nation's history and traditions.



Nguyen Le Tra My, a student at Tran Quoc Tuan High School, said contributing to the creation of the map of Vietnam gives her a deeper appreciation of the value of independence and freedom, while strengthening her gratitude to previous generations who had sacrificed for the Fatherland.



The experience also encouraged students to recognise their responsibility to study and develop themselves, carry on the nation's traditions and make their own contribution to the country's development.



Tran Dinh Truong, Chairman of the Nghia Lo People's Committee, stressed that the 8,100 flags are not simply 8,100 pieces forming a map of Vietnam, but represent people's affection for the Fatherland and a powerful image of solidarity, patriotism and aspirations for progress.



“Through this activity, we hope history will not only be recalled through books and stories, but also felt, experienced and passed on through the direct participation of the community, particularly younger generations,” he said.



In this way, historical values, the tradition of patriotism and national pride can be carried forward through tangible, accessible and meaningful experiences, Truong added./.







VNA