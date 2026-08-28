Society

Ha Long Bay dazzles in spectacular night show

Vice Chairman of the Quang Ninh provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Van Cong said Ha Long Bay is not only a world-renowned heritage site but also a valuable resource for creating new tourism experiences. The province pursues the principle of “conserving for development and developing to reinvest in conservation,” while expanding the Ha Long – Yen Tu – Bai Tu Long tourism chain and developing the nighttime economy and cultural industries.

The elegant, luxurious interiors of Ha Long Bay’s modern cruise fleet enhance visitors’ premium travel experience. (Photo: VNA)
The elegant, luxurious interiors of Ha Long Bay’s modern cruise fleet enhance visitors’ premium travel experience. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – Ha Long Bay burst into light on August 27 as 72 tourist and restaurant vessels sailed in formation, with their dazzling lights turning the UNESCO World Heritage site into a spectacular nighttime stage.

Held to celebrate the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day and ahead of Quang Ninh’s establishment as a centrally governed city on September 1, the event also marked a new push to develop nighttime tourism and the heritage economy.

Vice Chairman of the Quang Ninh provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Van Cong said Ha Long Bay is not only a world-renowned heritage site but also a valuable resource for creating new tourism experiences. The province pursues the principle of “conserving for development and developing to reinvest in conservation,” while expanding the Ha Long – Yen Tu – Bai Tu Long tourism chain and developing the nighttime economy and cultural industries.

According to Bui Hong Minh, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Construction, the three-day programme from August 26-28 featured 72 cruise and restaurant boats. On the main night, the boats sailed from Ha Long and Tuan Chau international passenger ports to Cot 5 Beach, combining synchronised lights, sound and fireworks.

Tran Van Hong, head of the Ha Long Tourist Boat Association, said taking part in the show was both a source of pride and an opportunity to promote the bay’s cruise fleet. He expressed his hope that such events would add more attractive nighttime entertainment products while encouraging operators to improve safety and service quality.

vnanet-potal-ruc-ro-chuong-trinh-trinh-dien-anh-sang-tau-du-lich-tren-vinh-ha-long-8988091.jpg
A dazzling display of lights, music and fireworks from the cruise fleet illuminates the waters of Ha Long Bay. (Photo: VNA)

For local resident Pham Duy Khanh, seeing 72 illuminated boats and fireworks light up the bay was an unforgettable experience.

He shared that as a native of Quang Ninh, he was truly amazed by how magnificent Ha Long Bay looked at night while expressing pride as Quang Ninh enters a new development chapter as a centrally governed city.

Huang Wei Hao, a visitor from China’s Guangxi, said it was his first trip to Ha Long and that the combination of modern cruise-ship lights and fireworks against the backdrop of the World Heritage site was “very impressive.” He said he would recommend Quang Ninh to friends in Guangxi.

The spectacular fusion of technology and nature is expected to strengthen the “Ha Long Bay by night” brand, extend visitor stays and inject fresh momentum into Quang Ninh’s tourism development./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #Ha Long Bay #night show #Quang Ninh #Yen Tu #Bai Tu Long tourism #culture #economy
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