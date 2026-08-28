Society

Man in Can Tho detained for allegedly abusing democratic freedoms to violate State's interests

According to the police, Thao, born in 1973, operated two Facebook accounts that repeatedly posted and shared unverified and false information, content insulting Party and State leaders and the political system, and posts praising the former regime.

Nguyen Ngoc Thao is detained pending investigation into alleged abuse of democratic freedoms. (Photo: VNA)
Nguyen Ngoc Thao is detained pending investigation into alleged abuse of democratic freedoms. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho (VNA) - The Investigation Security Agency under the Can Tho municipal Department of Public Security has initiated a criminal case and ordered the temporary detention of Nguyen Ngoc Thao for allegedly abusing democratic freedoms to infringe upon the interests of the State and the lawful rights and interests of organisations and individuals.

According to the police, Thao, born in 1973, operated two Facebook accounts that repeatedly posted and shared unverified and false information, content insulting Party and State leaders and the political system, and posts praising the former regime. The content attracted widespread sharing and significant interaction, generating negative public opinion.

The police said Thao acted out of personal discontent following a previous administrative penalty related to wildlife trading. Despite being summoned, warned and administratively sanctioned several times, he continued to reoffend.

A search of his residence uncovered documents and exhibits related to the case. The Investigation Security Agency is continuing its investigation in accordance with the law./.

VNA
#Can Tho #democratic freedoms #State's interests Can Tho
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