Quang Ngai team begins search for Vietnamese martyrs’ remains in Laos, Cambodia

Quang Ngai (VNA) – Team K53 under the Military Command of Quang Ngai province on August 28 began its mission to search for and repatriate the remains of Vietnamese martyrs in Laos and Cambodia during the 2026-2027 dry season.

The team comprises 67 officers and soldiers divided into three groups. Two groups will conduct searches in Champasak, Attapeu and Sekong provinces, southern Laos, and Rattanakiri province of Cambodia, while the third will carry out the work in Quang Ngai.

During the mission, the team will coordinate closely with local authorities and armed forces in Laos and Cambodia to survey areas, verify information and search for, recover and repatriate the remains of Vietnamese martyrs. It aims to recover at least 20 sets of remains during the 2026-2027 dry season, contributing to the implementation of the 500-day campaign.

Speaking at the ceremony, Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Quang Ngai People’s Committee Y Ngoc praised the team for its responsibility and efforts in previous missions, while acknowledging the difficulties involved in searching for martyrs’ remains in neighboring countries.

She asked Team K53 and relevant agencies to improve the collection and verification of information and adopt flexible, scientific and targeted search methods suited to each area. She called for close coordination with authorities, armed forces and local people in Laos and Cambodia.

Y Ngoc stressed the need to ensure absolute safety for personnel and equipment and strictly comply with Vietnamese law as well as the laws and regulations of the host countries.

She also requested relevant agencies to provide the team with adequate logistical, technical and financial support and ensure favorable conditions for it to fulfil its mission.

During the 2025-2026 dry season, Team K53 recovered 16 sets of martyrs’ remains in Laos and Cambodia, which were brought home for reburial at Ngoc Hoi Martyrs’ Cemetery in Quang Ngai./.​