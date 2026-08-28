Hanoi offers five days of free bus, metro rides for National Day

Hanoi (VNA) – Passengers will be able to travel free of charge on Hanoi’s subsidised bus network and two metro lines from August 29 to September 2 as the capital facilitates travel during the National Day holiday.

The fare waiver covers all 128 subsidised bus routes, as well as the Cat Linh-Ha Dong Line 2A and the elevated section of the Nhon-Hanoi Railway Station Line 3.1.

Hanoi Metro said on August 28 that both metro lines will operate from 5:30 am to 10 pm throughout the five-day period, with trains running every 10 minutes.

Passengers can obtain complimentary metro tickets at ticket counters or through available electronic ticketing channels, including apps, bank cards and Tap&Go. On buses, free single-trip tickets will be issued through onboard ticketing devices, handheld POS terminals, the “ThevegiaothongHN” app and supported e-wallets.

Monthly-pass holders and passengers eligible for free travel can continue to use their transport cards, citizen ID cards or QR codes linked to their transport accounts.

Hanoi Metro is also offering a 15% discount, capped at 50,000 VND (nearly 2 USD) per trip, for passengers using its integrated “Be-Metro-Be” booking service. The promotion, with 30,000 codes available, runs until September 30 or until the codes are exhausted.

The fare-waiver policy was approved by the Hanoi People’s Committee under a resolution of the municipal People’s Council on free subsidised public transport during holidays and special events.

The move is expected to encourage residents and visitors to use public transport, ease traffic congestion and provide safer and more convenient travel./.