Business

Da Nang International Airport to be expanded under 379-million-USD project

Construction of the Terminal T1 expansion project is scheduled to begin in August 2027. The expanded section is expected to be completed and put into operation in January 2029, while the renovation of the existing terminal is scheduled for completion in August 2029.

Officials at an announcement ceremony for the Da Nang International Airport's Terminal T1 renovation and expansion project and the first phase of an aircraft apron expansion project (Photo: VNA)
Officials at an announcement ceremony for the Da Nang International Airport's Terminal T1 renovation and expansion project and the first phase of an aircraft apron expansion project (Photo: VNA)

​Da Nang (VNA) – Passenger Terminal T1 of Da Nang International Airport will be expanded under a project worth more than 9.9 trillion VND (about 379 million USD), aming to raise the terminal’s annual capacity to 14 million passengers, including 10 million domestic and 4 million international passengers.

The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) and the Da Nang municipal People’s Committee announced the implementation of the Terminal T1 renovation and expansion project and the first phase of an aircraft apron expansion project at a ceremony held on August 27.

Construction of the Terminal T1 expansion project is scheduled to begin in August 2027. The expanded section is expected to be completed and put into operation in January 2029, while the renovation of the existing terminal is scheduled for completion in August 2029.

Under Decision No. 3324/QD-UBND, issued by the provincial People's Committee on July 29, that approves adjustments to the project investment policy, the ACV is the investor. The project will cover the expansion and renovation of Terminal T1, along with auxiliary facilities and associated technical infrastructure.

Key components include the renovation of the elevated access road; the construction of a technical building and a multi-storey car park combined with commercial services; a traffic system, parking areas and landscaping; a wastewater treatment station and waste collection system; electricity, lighting, water supply and drainage systems; and other related technical infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the aircraft apron expansion project is completing procedures for implementation and is expected to add six Code C aircraft parking positions.

The expansion of both terminal and apron capacity is expected to improve the airport’s ability to serve aircraft, ease operational pressure during peak periods and create room for the development of air transport.

Speaking at the event, ACV Acting General Director Nguyen Duc Hung said the two projects mark an important step in the plan to comprehensively invest in and upgrade infrastructure at Da Nang International Airport, thus meeting rising demand and enhancing the airport’s role as an international gateway for the city and the central region as a whole.

He added that the ACV will coordinate with Da Nang authorities and relevant agencies to implement the projects as scheduled, ensuring quality, safety, progress and investment efficiency.

Vice Chairman of the Da Nang People’s Committee Le Quang Nam described the airport as strategic transport infrastructure connecting the city with domestic and international hubs as well as the central and Central Highlands region.

He said upgrading and expanding airport infrastructure is an urgent requirement amid rising demand for travel, tourism and business, contributing to the city’s capacity to receive visitors and promoting tourism, commerce, services and investment attraction./.

VNA
#Da Nang International Airport #Passenger Terminal T1 #Da Nang #Airports Corporation of Vietnam #terminal expansion project Da Nang
Follow VietnamPlus

Vietnam - New era

Related News

Key export sectors such as textiles – garments, footwear and furniture, along with many signature products of Da Nang, have strong potential to expand their markets through online export channels. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang seeks to boost online exports

To help businesses go global, Da Nang is shifting from supporting individual online activities to developing an integrated ecosystem covering products, branding, platforms, payments, logistics, legal issues and market information. This is also part of the city’s e-commerce development orientation for 2026-2030, which identifies e-commerce as an important component of the digital economy.

Da Nang seeks to become a strategic investment destination

Da Nang seeks to become a strategic investment destination

Da Nang is accelerating efforts to attract investment and mobilise social resources for new development models, leveraging expanded development space, special policy mechanisms and institutional reforms to position itself as a strategic investment destination and a pioneer in Vietnam's economic growth in the new era.

A Vietnam Airlines plane at Da Nang International Airport (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang International Airport to expand Terminal 1

The 12.2ha Terminal 1 of the Da Nang International Airport, which was built at a cost of 1.34 trillion VND (51 million USD), has been overloaded since its inauguration in 2011. With the new planned area, increasing demand for passenger and cargo services will be met within the next few years.

See more

The panel discussion at the conference on sustainable trade practices for effective exports by women-owned and gender-responsive enterprises in Hanoi on August 27. (Photo: VNA)

Women-led firms encouraged to adopt sustainable practices to boost exports

Nguyen Kim Lan, Manager of UN Women Vietnam’s Women’s Economic Empowerment Programme, said export markets are imposing increasingly stringent requirements on businesses to demonstrate their commitment to sustainable development, including environmental, labour, social responsibility, corporate governance and gender equality standards.

The Quang Ninh provincial People's Committee presents investment approval decisions to 16 projects with a total investment of about 16.075 trillion VND on August 26. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh attracts nearly 183 trillion VND in investment

Pham Hong Bien, Director of the provincial Department of Finance, said in August alone, domestic investment from non-State sources totalled 39.082 trillion VND, with the province granting investment certificates to 12 new projects and approving increased investment capital for one existing project.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (R) meets with President and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated Cristiano Amon in Hanoi on August 27. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam welcomes US tech companies' long-term operations: Top leader

Party General Secretary and President To Lam endorsed Qualcomm's plan to position Vietnam as a key Asian hub and significant global R&D centre, which aligns with the two countries' science, technology and innovation cooperation under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework.

The Vietnamese and US delegations at the meeting in New York. (Photo courtesy of SSC)

Nasdaq sees growing potential in Vietnam’s stock market

The upgrade of Vietnam’s stock market by FTSE Russell from Frontier to Secondary Emerging Market opens up new opportunities to attract capital and greater participation from international investors, said State Securities Commission (SSC) Chairwoman Vu Thi Chan Phuong.

A customer purchases E10 biofuel at a Petrolimex station in Pho Hien ward, Hung Yen province (Photo: VNA)

Petrol, diesel prices fall in August 27 adjustment

Accordingly, the price of E5 RON92 biofuel is capped at 21,763 VND (0.83 USD) per litre, down 70 VND, while E10 RON95-III is priced at no more than 22,602 VND per litre, down 66 VND. That of 0.05S diesel is set at no more than 28,084 VND per litre, a decrease of 311 VND.

The 15th meeting of the Vietnam-RoK Joint Committee on Trade, Industry and Energy Cooperation and the ninth meeting of the Vietnam-RoK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) Committee are held in Seoul on August 26. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, RoK step up cooperation in key economic sectors

Regarding key minerals, they agreed to speed up necessary procedures to begin construction of the Vietnam-RoK key minerals supply chain technology centre. Vietnam will also work with relevant agencies to address difficulties that Korean businesses are facing when investing in the sector.

Lang Son's delegation works with the management board of the Chelmos-Vouraikos Global Geopark to exchange experiences regarding the management, conservation, and promotion of the global geopark's values. (Photo: Embassy of Vietnam in Greece)

Vietnam, Greece step up subnational cooperation

Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Greece Pham Thi Thu Huong stressed that as a bridge between Vietnamese localities and partners in host countries, the embassy’s organisation of the dialogue was among its key economic diplomacy activities in 2026. The initiative aims to support localities in strengthening ties with Greek partners, particularly businesses, thereby contributing to their socio-economic development and that of the country as a whole.

The Ben Thanh–Can Gio metro line will run alongside Rung Sac road, helping lay the foundation for the green transition of Can Gio. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam seeks to unlock 700 billion USD for green transition

To fulfil its commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, Vietnam needs to mobilise around 700 billion USD over the course of its long-term transition. The scale of the funding requirement highlights the need to expand sources beyond the State budget, particularly private and international capital.

Cast of the 2026 edition of “Anh trai vuot ngan chong gai”. (Photo: Yeah1)

Efforts needed to unlock copyright to drive cultural industry development

As Vietnam’s economy grows and living standards improve, demand for cultural products such as publications, music and films has increased strongly. Domestic products are also becoming increasingly competitive with foreign counterparts, with a number of Vietnamese films and music programmes achieving impressive commercial success.