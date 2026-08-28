Da Nang International Airport to be expanded under 379-million-USD project

​Da Nang (VNA) – Passenger Terminal T1 of Da Nang International Airport will be expanded under a project worth more than 9.9 trillion VND (about 379 million USD), aming to raise the terminal’s annual capacity to 14 million passengers, including 10 million domestic and 4 million international passengers.

The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) and the Da Nang municipal People’s Committee announced the implementation of the Terminal T1 renovation and expansion project and the first phase of an aircraft apron expansion project at a ceremony held on August 27.

Construction of the Terminal T1 expansion project is scheduled to begin in August 2027. The expanded section is expected to be completed and put into operation in January 2029, while the renovation of the existing terminal is scheduled for completion in August 2029.

Under Decision No. 3324/QD-UBND, issued by the provincial People's Committee on July 29, that approves adjustments to the project investment policy, the ACV is the investor. The project will cover the expansion and renovation of Terminal T1, along with auxiliary facilities and associated technical infrastructure.

Key components include the renovation of the elevated access road; the construction of a technical building and a multi-storey car park combined with commercial services; a traffic system, parking areas and landscaping; a wastewater treatment station and waste collection system; electricity, lighting, water supply and drainage systems; and other related technical infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the aircraft apron expansion project is completing procedures for implementation and is expected to add six Code C aircraft parking positions.

The expansion of both terminal and apron capacity is expected to improve the airport’s ability to serve aircraft, ease operational pressure during peak periods and create room for the development of air transport.

Speaking at the event, ACV Acting General Director Nguyen Duc Hung said the two projects mark an important step in the plan to comprehensively invest in and upgrade infrastructure at Da Nang International Airport, thus meeting rising demand and enhancing the airport’s role as an international gateway for the city and the central region as a whole.

He added that the ACV will coordinate with Da Nang authorities and relevant agencies to implement the projects as scheduled, ensuring quality, safety, progress and investment efficiency.

Vice Chairman of the Da Nang People’s Committee Le Quang Nam described the airport as strategic transport infrastructure connecting the city with domestic and international hubs as well as the central and Central Highlands region.

He said upgrading and expanding airport infrastructure is an urgent requirement amid rising demand for travel, tourism and business, contributing to the city’s capacity to receive visitors and promoting tourism, commerce, services and investment attraction./.