Business

Quang Ninh attracts nearly 183 trillion VND in investment

Pham Hong Bien, Director of the provincial Department of Finance, said in August alone, domestic investment from non-State sources totalled 39.082 trillion VND, with the province granting investment certificates to 12 new projects and approving increased investment capital for one existing project.

The Quang Ninh provincial People's Committee presents investment approval decisions to 16 projects with a total investment of about 16.075 trillion VND on August 26. (Photo: VNA)
The Quang Ninh provincial People's Committee presents investment approval decisions to 16 projects with a total investment of about 16.075 trillion VND on August 26. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – Quang Ninh province had attracted a total of 182.7 trillion VND (7 billion USD) in domestic investment from non-State sources by the end of August, highlighting its strong appeal ahead of its transition to a centrally-run city from September 1.

Pham Hong Bien, Director of the provincial Department of Finance, said in August alone, domestic investment from non-State sources totalled 39.082 trillion VND, with the province granting investment certificates to 12 new projects and approving increased investment capital for one existing project. In the first eight months of 2026, Quang Ninh licensed 67 new projects and approved capital increases for nine existing projects.

The province has also recorded strong economic and social performance, completing 15 of its 19 key targets set for the year.

State budget revenue reached 73 trillion VND in the first eight months, exceeding the nine-month target by 1.25 trillion VND. Revenue from land use fees alone had already met the full-year target.

Industrial production also posted strong growth, with the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) rising 16.24% year-on-year. The processing and manufacturing sector was a major driver, expanding 31.77%.

The services and tourism sector also maintained high growth, attracting more than 17 million visitors and generating 51 trillion VND in revenue.

Chairman of the Quang Ninh provincial People's Committee Bui Van Khang said September would be particularly important as the province enters the final month of the third quarter while also beginning operations under the centrally run city model.

He asked agencies and local authorities to ensure that the new administrative system operates smoothly and continuously without disrupting services for residents and businesses.

Local authorities were also instructed to accelerate site clearance for key projects and complete the work by September 30, with priority given to the Hanoi-Quang Ninh high-speed railway, industrial parks and clusters, and connecting transport infrastructure.

Quang Ninh aims to achieve the highest possible economic and social targets for 2026 and create new momentum for rapid and sustainable development under its new administrative model./.

VNA
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