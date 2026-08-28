Reference exchange rate drops slightly on August 28

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,610 VND/USD on August 28, down just 1 VND from the previous session.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,891 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,329 VND/USD.



The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also saw decreases from the August 27 trading session.



Both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 25,890 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,270 VND/USD, down 20 VND from the previous session./.

VNA