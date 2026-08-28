Business

Vietnam expands consumer protection mechanisms in digital environment

In the digital environment, consumer rights need to be protected throughout the entire transaction process, from searching for information and placing orders to payment, delivery, warranty, returns and dispute settlement.

A seller in Vinh Long province livestreams to advertise products. (Photo: VNA)
A seller in Vinh Long province livestreams to advertise products. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The rapid growth of e-commerce and digital transactions has brought new risks, requiring consumer protection mechanisms to keep pace. Regulations are strengthening support for consumers, from data protection and complaint handling to negotiation and dispute settlement.

This month, the National Competition Commission under the Ministry of Industry and Trade organised a series of workshops and training sessions in several localities to introduce the 2023 Law on Protection of Consumer Rights.

The activities, carried out under the Prime Minister's Decision No. 1012/QD-TTg on implementing the law during 2024-2026, aim not only to update people on new legal provisions but also to improve the capacity to receive and handle feedback, complaints and disputes.​

From Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to Da Nang, discussions highlighted how rapidly changing consumer habits are requiring corresponding changes in consumer protection.

The Law on Protection of Consumer Rights has expanded protection to transactions in cyberspace and on digital platforms, while adding provisions on protecting consumer information. This is particularly important as data generated during online transactions is becoming increasingly valuable and can be used by scammers to approach buyers.

Phan The Thang, Deputy Head of the Consumer Protection Division under the National Competition Commission, said protected information includes not only personal data but also information generated during transactions, such as purchased products, order value, payment methods, delivery time and other related data.

Determining whether leaked data comes from a seller, delivery company or e-commerce platform can also be difficult.

This shows that in the digital environment, consumer rights need to be protected throughout the entire transaction process, from searching for information and placing orders to payment, delivery, warranty, returns and dispute settlement.

Complaints are not the last resort

Consumers should not stop at posting complaints on social media or simply accept losses when a business fails to resolve a problem.

The 2023 Law on Protection of Consumer Rights and related regulations provide mechanisms for consumers to ask businesses to receive, verify and negotiate complaints.

Negotiation is a direct and voluntary way to settle disputes in good faith, helping both sides save time and costs and avoid lengthy disputes.

Dao Thi Hong Lam of the National Competition Commission said consumers should prepare three key things before negotiation: collect and keep evidence, clearly identify their demands, and review the relevant laws and the business's policies.

For online transactions, evidence may include e-invoices, contracts, orders, receipts, warranty documents, photos, product videos, advertisements, emails, messages with sellers and payment records.​

Consumers should also clearly state what they want the business to do, such as replacing or repairing a product, providing a refund or paying compensation. Specific demands can make negotiations more effective.

Businesses, meanwhile, are responsible not only for selling products but also for establishing and publicising channels for receiving feedback and complaints, as well as maintaining transparent procedures and keeping records as required.

Local authorities become a bridge to consumers

Another important change is the stronger decentralisation of consumer protection responsibilities to local authorities.

Under Decree No. 146/2025/ND-CP, which took effect on July 1, 2025, many consumer protection tasks were assigned to provincial-level People's Committees, including receiving consumer requests and supporting negotiations. Departments of Industry and Trade are responsible for carrying out these tasks within their authority.

The local support process includes receiving requests, reviewing case information and evidence, forwarding requests to businesses, monitoring negotiations, and keeping records and making reports.​

If a business fails to respond or refuses to negotiate without a valid reason, State management agencies and social organisations can act as a bridge to help the parties continue discussions.

This is particularly important for e-commerce disputes, as buyers and sellers may be in different localities or even different countries.

Data from the National Competition Commission shows the growing need for such support. In the first six months of 2026, the consumer hotline 1800.6838 received 10,687 calls, of which 6,716, or 62.9%, were handled. It also received 1,437 consumer complaints and requests.

In 2025, the hotline received 14,864 calls, with 9,513, or 64%, receiving direct consultation. Of 896 complaints and petitions received, emails accounted for 41.9% and website submissions 41.4%.

The two online channels therefore accounted for more than 83% of all submissions.

The figures indicate that consumers are increasingly seeking help through digital channels, highlighting the need for a convenient, multi-channel protection system capable of handling disputes arising in the digital environment./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 57 #NQ 57 #e-commerce #consumer right #data protection
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