Business

Women-led firms encouraged to adopt sustainable practices to boost exports

Nguyen Kim Lan, Manager of UN Women Vietnam’s Women’s Economic Empowerment Programme, said export markets are imposing increasingly stringent requirements on businesses to demonstrate their commitment to sustainable development, including environmental, labour, social responsibility, corporate governance and gender equality standards.

The panel discussion at the conference on sustainable trade practices for effective exports by women-owned and gender-responsive enterprises in Hanoi on August 27. (Photo: VNA)
The panel discussion at the conference on sustainable trade practices for effective exports by women-owned and gender-responsive enterprises in Hanoi on August 27. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Women-owned and gender-responsive businesses in Vietnam need to adopt sustainable trade practices, enhance transparency and meet increasingly stringent international standards to expand exports and deepen their participation in global supply chains, experts said at a conference in Hanoi on August 27.

The conference was jointly held by Vietnam Women Entrepreneurs Council (VWEC) in cooperation with UN Women and IPPG under a project funded by the Australian Government through the Mekong-Australia Partnership and implemented by UN Women.

Nguyen Kim Lan, Manager of UN Women Vietnam’s Women’s Economic Empowerment Programme, said export markets are imposing increasingly stringent requirements on businesses to demonstrate their commitment to sustainable development, including environmental, labour, social responsibility, corporate governance and gender equality standards.

These trends are reshaping the way businesses access and participate in global supply chains, she said, adding that UN Women is working with partners to help women-owned and gender-responsive businesses improve competitiveness, access markets and participate more deeply in domestic and international supply chains.

The VWEC’s Deputy Chairwoman Mai Thi Dieu Huyen said that more than 20% of small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Vietnam are women-owned, while women account for 51% of enterprise ownership structures.

However, many women-led businesses still face barriers in accessing international markets, information on new standards, business networks and trade connections, she said.

Businesses need to standardise production processes, improve traceability, working conditions and environmental management, while strengthening transparency and gender-responsive practices, Huyen said.

They can also make greater use of the free trade agreement (FTA) ecosystem to access preferential financing, technical support, standards advice and connections with larger supply chains, she added.

At the event, experts analysed the opportunities offered by next-generation FTAs and clarified the impacts of commitments regarding sustainable development, labour, social responsibility, environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards, and gender equality on export activities.

Discussions highlighted that, when accessing demanding export markets, businesses need to look beyond trade preferences and proactively understand and comply with the increasingly diverse standards and requirements set by markets and buyers. Meeting requirements on labour, gender equality, social responsibility and corporate governance can provide a foundation for businesses to enhance their reputation, strengthen ties with partners and improve their ability to participate in supply chains.

Through the conference, UN Women and the VWEC reaffirmed their continued support for women-owned and gender-responsive businesses in promoting responsible business practices, capitalising on opportunities from international economic integration and strengthening their position in global value chains./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #social responsibility #women-led firms #gender-responsive businesses #UN Women #women entrepreneurs
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Senior Lieutenant General Le Quang Minh (fifth from left), Deputy Director of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People's Army, and Senior Lieutenant General Pham Truong Son, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army, present awards to outstanding collectives and individuals. (Photo: VNA)

Military women support nearly 1,000 orphaned children through "Adoptive Mother" programme

Launched in 2021, the programme has been implemented by military women’s associations in close coordination with Party committees, organisations and individuals. Integrated into emulation movements across the armed forces, the initiative has promoted compassion, social responsibility and the nation's tradition of mutual support through practical assistance for orphaned children facing difficult circumstances.

Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, speaks at the annual session of the UN Women Executive Board, held in New York from June 23 to 25, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam attends annual session of UN Women Executive Board

Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN said implementation of the new strategic plan should remain country-led, aligned with national priorities, and ensure that UN Women’s support is practical, relevant, and responsive to local needs.

See more

The Quang Ninh provincial People's Committee presents investment approval decisions to 16 projects with a total investment of about 16.075 trillion VND on August 26. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh attracts nearly 183 trillion VND in investment

Pham Hong Bien, Director of the provincial Department of Finance, said in August alone, domestic investment from non-State sources totalled 39.082 trillion VND, with the province granting investment certificates to 12 new projects and approving increased investment capital for one existing project.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (R) meets with President and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated Cristiano Amon in Hanoi on August 27. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam welcomes US tech companies' long-term operations: Top leader

Party General Secretary and President To Lam endorsed Qualcomm's plan to position Vietnam as a key Asian hub and significant global R&D centre, which aligns with the two countries' science, technology and innovation cooperation under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework.

The Vietnamese and US delegations at the meeting in New York. (Photo courtesy of SSC)

Nasdaq sees growing potential in Vietnam’s stock market

The upgrade of Vietnam’s stock market by FTSE Russell from Frontier to Secondary Emerging Market opens up new opportunities to attract capital and greater participation from international investors, said State Securities Commission (SSC) Chairwoman Vu Thi Chan Phuong.

A customer purchases E10 biofuel at a Petrolimex station in Pho Hien ward, Hung Yen province (Photo: VNA)

Petrol, diesel prices fall in August 27 adjustment

Accordingly, the price of E5 RON92 biofuel is capped at 21,763 VND (0.83 USD) per litre, down 70 VND, while E10 RON95-III is priced at no more than 22,602 VND per litre, down 66 VND. That of 0.05S diesel is set at no more than 28,084 VND per litre, a decrease of 311 VND.

The 15th meeting of the Vietnam-RoK Joint Committee on Trade, Industry and Energy Cooperation and the ninth meeting of the Vietnam-RoK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) Committee are held in Seoul on August 26. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, RoK step up cooperation in key economic sectors

Regarding key minerals, they agreed to speed up necessary procedures to begin construction of the Vietnam-RoK key minerals supply chain technology centre. Vietnam will also work with relevant agencies to address difficulties that Korean businesses are facing when investing in the sector.

Lang Son's delegation works with the management board of the Chelmos-Vouraikos Global Geopark to exchange experiences regarding the management, conservation, and promotion of the global geopark's values. (Photo: Embassy of Vietnam in Greece)

Vietnam, Greece step up subnational cooperation

Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Greece Pham Thi Thu Huong stressed that as a bridge between Vietnamese localities and partners in host countries, the embassy’s organisation of the dialogue was among its key economic diplomacy activities in 2026. The initiative aims to support localities in strengthening ties with Greek partners, particularly businesses, thereby contributing to their socio-economic development and that of the country as a whole.

The Ben Thanh–Can Gio metro line will run alongside Rung Sac road, helping lay the foundation for the green transition of Can Gio. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam seeks to unlock 700 billion USD for green transition

To fulfil its commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, Vietnam needs to mobilise around 700 billion USD over the course of its long-term transition. The scale of the funding requirement highlights the need to expand sources beyond the State budget, particularly private and international capital.

Cast of the 2026 edition of “Anh trai vuot ngan chong gai”. (Photo: Yeah1)

Efforts needed to unlock copyright to drive cultural industry development

As Vietnam’s economy grows and living standards improve, demand for cultural products such as publications, music and films has increased strongly. Domestic products are also becoming increasingly competitive with foreign counterparts, with a number of Vietnamese films and music programmes achieving impressive commercial success.

Representatives of C.P. Vietnam, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea (RoK) in Vietnam and the Animal Husbandry Association of Vietnam attend a ceremony marking the export of the country’s first shipment of processed chicken to the RoK. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam exports first shipment of processed chicken to RoK

Vietnam and the RoK announced the opening of the Korean market to processed chicken from Vietnam on April 22 this year. C.P. Vietnam became the first company to meet the requirements to ship Vietnam’s first consignment of processed chicken to the market.