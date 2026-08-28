Politics

UN prioritises comprehensive cooperation with Vietnam

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang thanked the UN for its support to Vietnam in pursuing the SDGs and highlighted the substantive and effective cooperation between the two sides. He proposed that the UN and Vietnam soon complete the Strategic Cooperation Framework for 2027-2031, closely aligning it with Vietnam’s major development orientations and strategies.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang (first, right) has a meeting with UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs Li Junhua. (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang (first, right) has a meeting with UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs Li Junhua. (Photo: VNA)

New York (VNA) - Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang met with UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs Li Junhua who affirmed that the UN attaches importance to and prioritises comprehensive cooperation with Vietnam.

Thang spoke highly of Li’s leadership in promoting implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including his successful chairing of the annual High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development.

The Deputy PM thanked the UN for its support to Vietnam in pursuing the SDGs and highlighted the substantive and effective cooperation between the two sides. He proposed that the UN and Vietnam soon complete the Strategic Cooperation Framework for 2027-2031, closely aligning it with Vietnam’s major development orientations and strategies.

Amid slowing progress towards the SDGs globally and in the Asia-Pacific region due to the adverse impacts of overlapping crises, Thang stressed the urgent need to strengthen political commitments, uphold multilateralism and international cooperation, and promote systemic, comprehensive and inclusive solutions to accelerate progress towards the goals.

He also called for greater efforts to ensure developing countries have equitable access to science, technology, knowledge and development resources, particularly amid the rapid global green and digital transitions.

Briefing the Under-Secretary-General on Vietnam’s development, Thang said the country has proactively and comprehensively implemented key strategies, policies and the national action plan for the 2030 Agenda, achieving initial positive results. The economy has maintained high growth, poverty reduction has made significant progress, unemployment has declined, health insurance coverage has expanded and primary education has been universalised.

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Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang (L) and UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs Li Junhua (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam remains steadfast in pursuing sustainable development, he affirmed, placing people at the centre and regarding them as both the subjects and driving force of development, while firmly ensuring that no one is left behind.

To support Vietnam in achieving the SDGs, Thang called on the UN to continue sharing experience in responding to climate change; provide financial and technological support for climate commitments, renewable energy development and the energy transition; and support sustainable development in the Mekong Delta.

He also urged the UN to help mobilise official development assistance (ODA) more effectively, with priority given to science and technology, digital transformation, climate change adaptation and high-quality human resource development.

For his part, Li expressed his strong impression of the breakthrough and decisive policies, as well as the Government’s long-term strategic vision, aimed at promoting rapid and sustainable socio-economic development in Vietnam.

He particularly praised Vietnam’s commitment and efforts to implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, advance the green transition and reduce emissions. Li praised Vietnam’s political determination, sense of responsibility and pioneering role in numerous multilateral forums, saying Vietnam has consistently been a model and trusted partner, with an increasingly important voice in UN bodies.

He affirmed that the UN stands ready to step up policy advice, technical assistance, capacity building and knowledge sharing on global governance, while actively connecting Vietnam with international financial institutions and development banks.

Such efforts will help Vietnam address development challenges, link the energy transition with climate change adaptation, and realise its goals of sustainable and inclusive development, he said.

Li also affirmed the UN’s readiness to coordinate with Vietnam in 2027, when the country marks 50 years of UN membership, stressing that relevant UN agencies will continue to be a trusted partner of Vietnam on its development journey ahead./.

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