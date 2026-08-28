Dong Nai accelerates site clearance for metro extension to Long Thanh Airport

Dong Nai (VNA) – Southern Dong Nai city is stepping up land and asset surveys, along with compensation, support and resettlement procedures, for a project to extend Ho Chi Minh City’s Ben Thanh–Suoi Tien metro line to its administrative centre and Long Thanh International Airport.



Land surveys and verification of land origins for the project have so far reached 31%, according to the Dong Nai Land Fund Development Centre.



To speed up the work, the municipal People’s Committee asked relevant agencies and localities to minimise the time required for land recovery, surveying, origin verification, and the preparation and approval of compensation, support and resettlement plans.



The committee stressed that the project is a task for the entire political system, with heads of administrations at all levels bearing primary responsibility. It called for close coordination among local Party committees, authorities, Vietnam Fatherland Front committees and relevant agencies to build public consensus, particularly among organisations, households and individuals whose land is subject to recovery, while ensuring security, public order and social safety.



For resettlement, the municipal People’s Committee requested the Land Fund Development Centre and local authorities in areas with recovered land to formulate resettlement plans and publicise them for at least 15 days. The plans are expected to be carried out before October 20. By late August, several communes and wards along the planned route had issued land recovery notices.

Under Resolution No. 24/NQ-HDND issued by the municipal People’s Council on July 9, the project will be implemented under a public-private partnership (PPP), using a build-transfer (BT) contract.



The 43.5km line will run from Suoi Tien Station, the terminus of the existing Ben Thanh–Suoi Tien metro line in Ho Chi Minh City, to Long Thanh Airport, with a maximum design speed of 120km per hour. It is planned to have six main stations, five future stations and one depot.



The project will require approximately 192.5ha of land, excluding TOD (transit-oriented development) sites, with preliminary investment estimated at over 60 trillion VND (2.3 billion USD), including more than 4.32 trillion VND for compensation, support and resettlement of affected residents.



The project is expected to provide a new transport corridor, ease pressure on National Highway 51 and key expressway sections, and stimulate socio-economic and urban development along the Dong Nai River./.

VNA