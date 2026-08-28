US tourist receives timely emergency care at Lao Bao International Border Gate

Quang Tri (VNA) – The Lao Bao International Border Gate Guard Station in the central province of Quang Tri on August 28 reported that its officers had promptly assisted and provided emergency care to a US tourist who suffered a possible mild stroke while conducting entry procedures.



The tourist, identified as Eugenne Grosman, born in 1945, was completing immigration procedures after travelling from Laos into Vietnam when he suddenly developed symptoms of low blood sugar and dizziness, showed signs of a possible stroke, and collapsed at the border gate.



Thanks to the timely assistance, his condition stabilised.



While receiving support from border guard officers and medical personnel, Eugenne said he has no family, wife, and children and expressed his wish to donate his organs to medical science in Vietnam after his death, contributing to saving lives and giving more patients a chance to recover./.

VNA