Top leader inspects key transport, education infrastructure projects in Hanoi

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam on August 29 inspected the Hoang Cau–Voi Phuc section of the Ring Road No. 1 project and the Hoang Quan Chi High School project in Hanoi, urging municipal authorities to ensure timely completion of the transport project and provide quality conditions for students in the new school year.

The Hoang Cau–Voi Phuc section of Ring Road No. 1 is more than 2.2km long and 50m wide, running through O Cho Dua, Giang Vo and Lang wards. It is seen a crucial project to completing the ring road and improving Hanoi’s transport infrastructure, helping ease inner-city congestion once put into operation.

At the project site, the top leader commended Hanoi for its efforts in site clearance and for ensuring stable living conditions for relocated residents. He asked relevant agencies to maintain progress and strive to put the entire route into operation as soon as possible.

Emphasising the importance of Ring Road No. 1 as a continuous transport route to reduce congestion in the city centre, he called on Party committees and authorities at all levels to step up efforts to persuade residents to hand over land so that the project can be completed.

He also requested that authorities clearly communicate the project’s broader benefits to the city and the advantages of resettlement policies, while continuing to plan the urban landscape and architecture along both sides of the road.

At the Hoang Quan Chi High School project in Yen Hoa ward, General Secretary and President Lam applauded the school’s well-planned investment in facilities.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam (second, left) inspects facilities in preparation for the new school year at Hoang Quan Chi High School (Photo: VNA)

Covering an area of nearly 13,000 sq.m, the school comprises four above-ground floors and one basement. It is among four new public high schools in Hanoi put into operation in time for the 2026-2027 academic year.

General Secretary and President Lam expressed his belief that its opening, together with other educational facilities in the city, would help meet students’ growing learning needs.

He stressed that education should aim at comprehensive development, with schools meeting required standards and balancing academic studies with arts, sports and foreign languages to create an enjoyable learning environment. He also called for regular health check-ups to monitor students’ physical development, and appropriate healthcare plans to be developed.

The leader stressed the importance of identifying and nurturing talented students early, from the arts and sports to STEM subjects; encouraging universities to directly admit students with outstanding academic records throughout their 12 years of schooling; and placing greater emphasis on career guidance so students can make choices suited to their qualifications, abilities and the practical needs of society./.

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