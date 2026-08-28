Culture - Sports

Government decides to reward national men’s football team

The Prime Minister has decided to commend and grant an extraordinary reward to Vietnam's men's national football team following their outstanding achievement in successfully defending its ASEAN Huyndai Cup 2026 title.

Vietnam's national football team celebrates their ASEAN Cup 2026 win. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnam's national football team celebrates their ASEAN Cup 2026 win. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Prime Minister has decided to commend and grant an extraordinary reward to Vietnam's men's national football team following their outstanding achievement in successfully defending its ASEAN Huyndai Cup 2026 title, the Vietnam Football Federation said on August 28.

The timely recognition from the Government is not only a material reward carrying significant encouragement, but also reflects the special attention and close support of the Party and State leaders for the development of sports in general and elite football in particular.

In a thrilling second-leg final at Hanoi’s My Dinh National Stadium on August 26, Vietnam showed resilience, indomitable fighting spirit and sound tactics to draw 2-2 with Thailand. The result gave coach Kim Sang Sik's team a 4-2 aggregate victory over the two legs, securing the ASEAN Huyndai Cup 2026 title. It was Vietnam's fourth Southeast Asian championship and marked the first time the team had successfully defended its regional title on home soil.

The unbeaten journey of coach Kim Sang Sik and his players at the tournament was a strong testament to their team spirit, thorough preparation and determination to give their all for the national colours. Through a series of tense matches, the players overcame mounting pressure and maximised their collective strength, delivering highly emotional and competitive performances for fans.

The unexpected award underscores the value of effort, resilience and the aspirations of Vietnam's younger generation to move forward. The men's football team's victory was not simply a sporting title, but also spread positive energy, stirred national pride and strengthened public confidence and the spirit of national solidarity in the country's development.

The Government's valuable encouragement will provide a major motivation for the Vietnam Football Federation, coaching staff and players to continue make efforts for higher achievements in Asian and global competitions in the coming time./.

VNA
#Government awards to Vietnam men's national football team #ASEAN Huyndai Cup 2026 Vietnam
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