Culture - Sports

National ethnic culture village offers events on National Day celebration

The village also launches two all-inclusive experience tour packages themed 'Dau Chan Ban Lang' (Village Footprints) and 'Ve Voi Dai Ngan Tay Nguyen' (Return to the Great Highlands) designed for school and university students'.

A traditional dance by ethnic minority women in their traditional costumes is one of the typical cultural activities held annually at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism to celebrate the National Day. (Photo: bvhttdl.gov.vn)
A traditional dance by ethnic minority women in their traditional costumes is one of the typical cultural activities held annually at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism to celebrate the National Day. (Photo: bvhttdl.gov.vn)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) – A series of cultural events will take place at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in Hanoi’s Doai Phuong commune to celebrate National Day (September 2).

The events are part of a special annual programme themed Vui Tet Doc Lap (Independence Day Celebration) held from August 29 to September 30.

Located about 40km from the city centre and easily accessible via Thang Long Avenue, National Highway 21 and National Highway 32, the village is well-positioned to connect with the western tourism corridor, particularly the West Lake-Ba Vì axis and the capital's 'spiritual green arc'.

Experts highlight the village's unique advantages as it is the only site in the country dedicated to comprehensively preserving the cultures of all 54 Vietnamese ethnic groups, while also boasting a diverse landscape of lakes, hills, and plains set within the capital's western cultural and spiritual zone.

This year, the programme is organised by the village in collaboration with the Departments of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Cao Bang and Son La provinces, Da Nang city, alongside more than 100 locals from 16 ethnic groups who live and regularly participate in activities at the village.

The events will focus on showcasing and promoting ethnic cultural identities, not only contributing to preserving and upholding the traditional values of the ethnic group, but also creating experiential spaces for residents as well as domestic and international tourists during the 2026 national holidays and peak tourism season.

During the five-day holiday from August 29 to September 2, the atmosphere of typical traditional markets in the northern mountain region will be recreated in the village's Ethnic Village Zone 1 under the theme Cao Nguyen Mo Hoi (Highland Festival).

About 40 booths will be set up to showcase local specialities and traditional cuisine such as colourful sticky rice, highland-style steamed rice rolls, thắng cố (horse meat stew) and corn wine presented by the Tay, Nung, Mong and Dao ethnic groups from Cao Bang province, the Thai from Son La Province and others in local areas.

Visitors will also explore and enjoy various performances such as the su tu meo (cat-lion) dance by the Nùng people; a programme of folk songs and dances titled Vui Tet Doc Lap; khen (panpipe) played by Mong people; a harvest prayer ceremony of the Nung people from Cao Bang; a wedding procession of Dao people from Cao Bang; and the New Rice Festival of the Thai people from Son La.

On September 1 and 2, another programme celebrating the National Day will also take place in the village's Ba Na and Raglai ethnic areas.

After the national holiday, the programme will be in full swing with other activities throughout the month, such as performances of local musical instruments and folk games along with traditional crafts and ethnic cuisine according to specific themes and schedules.

New experiential tour

Known as a 'common home' to Vietnam’s 54 ethnic groups, the village boasts a distinctive cultural atmosphere and expansive landscapes in the west of Hanoi. It has been targeted to develop into a key cultural tourism destination for the capital.

To realise the goal, Hanoi is focusing on creating new products and collaborating with travel agencies to develop offerings that attract visitors, including tours specifically designed for the upcoming National Day holiday.

Ngo Thi Hong Tham, the village's director, said that its location facilitates convenient connections to cultural, historical, ecological, and resort destinations in Hanoi and the western region.

Taking this advantage, the village has launched two all-inclusive experience tour packages themed Dau Chan Ban Lang (Village Footprints) and Ve Voi Dai Ngan Tay Nguyen (Return to the Great Highlands) designed for school and university students, according to the village director.

The tours are operated to foster interactivity, allowing participants to explore cultural spaces, engage in themed activities at various locations, and participate in team-building activities.

Initially, a two-day, one-night tour themed Nhip Song Ban Lang (Village Life Rhythm) is scheduled to launch before the National Day holiday, targeting families and groups of adults. The itinerary combines relaxation with various activities such as wearing traditional ethnic costumes, exploring the village by bicycle or e-bike, enjoying a relaxing foot soak, staying at the Artists' Camp, and savouring local cuisine alongside evening cultural experiences within the village.

The village is also completing the Em Yeu Vietnam (I Love Vietnam) product and will be regularly staging the immersive live-action show Vuon Tuong Ke Chuyen (Storytelling Statue Garden).

Alongside the development of experiential tours within the village, many travel agencies are proactively collaborating with the village to create linked experiential tours.

The city's Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism stated that the village is oriented towards development that combines cultural preservation with tourism exploitation and the growth of cultural industries.

It has set a target to welcome approximately 1-1.2 million visitors by 2030, with foreign tourists accounting for about 5%.

Between 2030 and 2035, the village aims to achieve recognition as a National Tourist Area. Looking toward 2045, it aspires to become Vietnam's largest centre for the preservation, practice and showcasing the cultures of 54 ethnic groups, a national hub for the ethnic cultural industry and a premier destination for cultural tourism, festivals, and the night-time economy./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #National Day #cultural events #Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism #ethnic group Ha Noi
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