Kim Sang Sik makes history with Vietnamese football

Hanoi (VNA) - With their ASEAN Cup 2026 triumph, Vietnam have been crowned champions of Southeast Asia’s premier football tournament for the fourth time, following their previous titles in 2008, 2018 and 2024. Head coach Kim Sang Sik has also become the first manager to lead Vietnam to a successful defence of the ASEAN Cup title.



A 2-2 draw with Thailand in the second leg of the final at My Dinh National Stadium on August 26 gave Vietnam a 4-2 aggregate victory, securing their ASEAN Cup title.



Kim’s players also swept all the tournament’s individual awards. Forward Nguyen Dinh Bac was named Player of the Tournament after scoring five goals, providing three assists and twice being named Player of the Match. The Golden Boot was shared by Nguyen Dinh Bac and Nguyen Xuan Son, who each scored five goals, while Patrik Le Giang was named Best Goalkeeper.



After the match, Kim praised his players’ fighting spirit, particularly their ability to withstand pressure and secure the aggregate victory.



The Korean coach admitted that Vietnam faced considerable difficulties in the first half as they focused more on defence. After Thailand took the lead, however, the players adjusted their approach and produced a stronger performance in the second half.



This marks the fourth regional title Kim has won with Vietnamese football, following the ASEAN Cup 2024, the 2025 ASEAN U23 Championship and the 2025 SEA Games. Notably, it is also the first time he has lifted a regional trophy with Vietnam on home soil, with the previous three titles all secured away from home.



Reflecting on the achievement, Kim said the two ASEAN Cup titles in 2024 and 2026 represented a great achievement for Vietnamese football, but stressed that they were the result of the players’ hard work and dedication.



After a nearly two-month journey filled with emotional matches at ASEAN Cup 2026, Kim and the “Golden Star Warriors” have closed the tournament with a memorable milestone - successfully defending their Southeast Asian crown and adding a new chapter to the history of Vietnamese football./.











VNA