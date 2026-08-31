Free rides, extended hours on Ho Chi Minh City's Metro Line 1 for National Day

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Metro Line 1, connecting Ben Thanh and Suoi Tien, in Ho Chi Minh City will increase train frequency, extend operating hours and offer free rides to all passengers on September 2 to mark Vietnam’s 81st National Day anniversary.

Van Thi Huu Tam, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway No. 1 Co., Ltd. (HURC1), said the company will operate 264 train trips on September 2, up from 228 on a normal day.

The service will run from 5am to 11pm. From 9pm to 10:30pm, trains will run five minutes apart to accommodate passengers attending the National Day fireworks display.

All passengers will travel free of charge on the metro that day. They can access the service by scanning a chip-based identity card or citizen ID card at ticket gates, using an HCMC METRO QR code on the HCMC Metro HURC app, or obtaining a free QR-coded paper ticket from automated kiosks.

HURC1 advised passengers to use one of the three free-ticket options. Those who purchase a ticket will be charged and will not be eligible for a refund.

The HCMC METRO QR function on the HCMC Metro HURC app will become available on September 2 and will be valid only that day.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Public Transport Management Centre, public transport services in the city are predicted to carry around 280,000 passenger trips per day during this year’s National Day holiday, up 29% from the same period last year.

The city’s 156 bus routes are expected to operate around 19,245 trips daily, an increase of about 8% year-on-year./.

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