Society

Hanoi breaks ground on two national railway projects, showcases 17 key works

Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vu Dai Thang said the projects are important to gradually reorganising the national railway network through Hanoi while ensuring consistency with the city’s transport infrastructure and urban development plans.

At the ground-breaking and inauguration ceremonies for major projects and works marking the 81st anniversary of National Day (Photo: VNA)
At the ground-breaking and inauguration ceremonies for major projects and works marking the 81st anniversary of National Day (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi authorities on August 28 broke ground on two major national railway projects and launched or inaugurated 17 key works, marking a major step in reorganising the capital’s railway network, strengthening inter-regional connectivity and easing infrastructure bottlenecks.

The two key national railway projects are the Ngoc Hoi-Kim Son section of the Eastern Ring Railway project and the relocation of the Phu Xuyen-Ngoc Hoi section of the Hanoi–Ho Chi Minh City railway. They are expected to reorganise the railway hub in southern Hanoi, strengthen regional connectivity and increase passenger, freight and logistics capacity.

The Eastern Ring Railway project's Ngoc Hoi-Kim Son section has a preliminary investment of 27.75 trillion VND (about 1.06 billion USD). Its main 31.3km section from the Thuong Tin area to Kim Son, together with connecting branches, will be built as an electrified double-track railway with a 1,435mm gauge and a maximum design speed of 120km per hour. It will serve both passenger and freight trains and is scheduled for completion in December 2028.

Once operational, the line will connect the Ngoc Hoi hub with the northern railway network, helping form an inter-regional freight transport corridor, ease pressure on radial railway routes and reduce the need for freight trains to enter central Hanoi. It is also expected to shorten transport times, lower logistics costs and support greener transport.

Meanwhile, the 26.5km railway relocation project, plus a 3km connecting section from Ngoc Hoi to the Bac Hong–Van Dien railway, will be built as a single-track railway with a 1,000mm gauge and a maximum design speed of 100km per hour. It is scheduled to be completed by March 31, 2027.

It will include three new stations - Ngoc Hoi as a passenger hub, Thuong Tin as a freight hub and Phu Xuyen as a passing station. Ngoc Hoi and Thuong Tin stations will facilitate connections between railway lines with different gauges.

The two projects will connect at the planned Ngoc Hoi railway complex, covering about 260ha and designed to integrate national and urban railway stations, train yards and depots. The complex is expected to serve as a major interchange between railway lines and other modes of transport.

Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vu Dai Thang said the projects are important to gradually reorganising the national railway network through Hanoi while ensuring consistency with the city’s transport infrastructure and urban development plans.

He stressed that the large and technically complex projects require close coordination among central and local agencies from the planning and investment preparation stages through land clearance and construction. Project owners must ensure feasible schedules, adequate resources and responsibility for quality and progress.

The same day, the municipal authorities also organised the groundbreaking or inauguration of 54 projects and works worth 401.2 trillion VND as part of activities to celebrate the 81st anniversary of National Day.

Among them, 17 representative projects —11 completed or technically opened to traffic and six newly launched - focus on transport, railways, water supply and drainage, urban development and reconstruction, and the renovation of the West Lake area./.


VNA
#Kỷ nguyên mới #KNM #Hệ giá trị Việt _2 #HNNG 33_2 #nter-regional connectivity #infrastructure bottlenecks #Hanoi #national railway projects Ha Noi
Follow VietnamPlus

Vietnam - New era

Related News

The Cat Linh - Ha Dong urban railway line, which began operation on November 6, 2021, is the first of its kind in Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi prepares to launch 1.5-billion-USD Metro 2A extension project

The Hanoi Metropolitan Railway Management Board (MRB) announced that it will organise an Early Market Engagement (EME) event for the project on June 18-19 in Hanoi to collect feedback from domestic and international businesses and consultants before the official bidding process begins.

The Red River Scenic Boulevard Axis is designated as one of nine key development corridors of Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi details multi-billion-USD Red River scenic boulevard axis project

Under the capital’s master plan with a 100-year vision, the Red River Scenic Boulevard Axis is designated as one of nine key development corridors of Hanoi. It is envisioned as a central green spatial corridor, while also functioning as an economic, commercial, service, cultural, creative, and urban development axis along the Red River.

See more

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam (third, right) inspects the Hoang Cau–Voi Phuc section of the Ring Road No. 1 project. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader inspects key transport, education infrastructure projects in Hanoi

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam stressed that education should aim at comprehensive development, with schools meeting required standards and balancing academic studies with arts, sports and foreign languages to create an enjoyable learning environment.

Rescue teams search for victims after floods and landslides in Nuwakot, Nepal, on August 27, 2026 (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Vietnamese citizen missing in Nepal disaster

A Vietnamese citizen is among those missing following flash floods and landslides that struck northern Nepal, in an area bordering Tibet, China, on August 26, according to a notice from the Nepal Tourism Board.

Eugene Grosman, born in 1945, a US citizen (centre) receives prompt first aid and medical assistance from border guard and health quarantine forces after showing signs of a stroke at Lao Bao International Border Gate in Quang Tri province. (Photo: VNA)

US tourist receives timely emergency care at Lao Bao International Border Gate

A US tourist named Eugenne Grosman, born in 1945, was completing immigration procedures after travelling from Laos into Vietnam when he suddenly developed symptoms of low blood sugar and dizziness, showed signs of a possible stroke, and collapsed at the Lao Bao International Border Gate in the central province of Quang Tri.

Tran Trung Kien, Secretary General of the Vietnam-Japan Economic Cooperation Promotion Association (VJECPA), talks to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

OVs can become substantive economic bridges between Vietnam, Japan: expert

Tran Trung Kien, Secretary General of the Vietnam-Japan Economic Cooperation Promotion Association (VJECPA) noted that Japan has many strengths that match Vietnam’s development needs, particularly in technology, manufacturing, supporting industries, automation, high-tech agriculture, healthcare, elderly care, education and training, digital transformation, green industry and the circular economy.

The elegant, luxurious interiors of Ha Long Bay’s modern cruise fleet enhance visitors’ premium travel experience. (Photo: VNA)

Ha Long Bay dazzles in spectacular night show

Vice Chairman of the Quang Ninh provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Van Cong said Ha Long Bay is not only a world-renowned heritage site but also a valuable resource for creating new tourism experiences. The province pursues the principle of “conserving for development and developing to reinvest in conservation,” while expanding the Ha Long – Yen Tu – Bai Tu Long tourism chain and developing the nighttime economy and cultural industries.

An OV family in Washington DC, the US, watch a live broadcast of the 80th National Day celebrations in 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Resolution raises expectations for greater OV contributions

While the earlier resolution focused on encouraging OV resources, providing support and enhancing the great national solidarity, Resolution No. 23-NQ/TW places greater emphasis on accompanying OVs, creating favourable mechanisms and effectively mobilising resources from OV communities to assist with the homeland's development.

Editor-in-Chief Ninh Hong Nga speaks at the working session with the Cambodian delegation. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Cambodia strengthen cooperation in journalism

A delegation of Cambodian journalists is visiting Vietnam to exchange experiences in digital transformation in journalism and explore ways to boost cooperation in external information and promote the images of Vietnam.

Vietnamese workers in Changwon, the Republic of Korea, pose for a photo with representatives of the organisers and sponsors at a legal consultation session aimed at raising Vietnamese workers’ awareness of relevant laws in Changwon. (Photo: VNA)

Overseas employment must become channel for developing Vietnam’s human resources: official

Under the revised Law on Vietnamese Guest Workers under Contract, priority is given to sending trained workers with professional and technical qualifications abroad so that they can improve their incomes, gain access to advanced technology and modern governance practices, and develop vocational skills, foreign languages, labour discipline and industrial working styles.

The flower-pinning ceremony at the Vu Lan festival held at Tuong Van Pagoda in Thuy Xuan ward, Hue city. (Photo: VNA)

Vu Lan for young people: Love is more than a one-day affair

In modern life, however, the way young people express filial devotion has also changed, as not everyone has the time or means to prepare elaborate offerings or take part in every traditional ritual. For many young people, what matters more is understanding the meaning behind those rituals.