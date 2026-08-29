Major projects launched, inaugurated nationwide ahead of National Day

Hanoi (VNA) — A number of major infrastructure, housing and industrial projects were launched or put into operation in cities and provinces across Vietnam on August 29, as part of activities marking the 81st National Day (September 2).

In Ho Chi Minh City, authorities held ceremonies for the launch and inauguration of 16 projects in transport, technical infrastructure and social housing, aimed at improving urban conditions and residents’ quality of life.

Among the key projects launched was a social housing project under the urban renewal scheme in the Ma Lang and Cho Ga – Gao areas in the former District 1. The project has a preliminary investment of nearly 16.37 trillion VND (627 million USD) and will provide 2,253 resettlement apartments, scheduled for completion and handover in 2029.

In the 3.77ha Ma Lang area, a school complex and a resettlement housing complex will be built, including a social housing apartment building of about 38 floors with 1,400 apartments and 93 low-rise houses. In the 4,350sq.m Cho Ga – Gao area, a 35-storey social housing building with 760 apartments will be constructed.

The two areas are densely populated parts of central Ho Chi Minh City, where many houses have deteriorated and infrastructure remains inadequate. Narrow alleys also pose challenges for firefighting and rescue operations.

The Ma Lang project will affect about 1,070 properties, involving 1,459 households and 4,693 people, while the Cho Ga – Gao project will affect around 252 houses, involving 192 households and 744 people.

The city also launched a 7.21 trillion VND water environment improvement project in the area of former Binh Duong province, including a package to increase the capacity of the Thuan An wastewater treatment plant by 20,000cu.m per day.

A 510 billion VND project to build a new Block C at Nguyen Tri Phuong Hospital was also launched to improve facilities and support the hospital’s development of specialised medical services.

Five other social housing projects were launched, with investments ranging from 307 billion VND to 64.05 trillion VND.

Three school projects were also inaugurated and put into use, including the newly built and renovated Vo Truong Toan High School, the upgraded Tran Van Giau High School and the renovated Marie Curie High School.

New industrial infrastructure in Da Nang

In Da Nang, Nam Thang Binh Industrial Park Infrastructure Investment JSC launched three projects with a combined investment of 1.1 trillion VND: a ready-built factory complex, a wastewater treatment plant and the second phase of technical infrastructure at Subzone B of Nam Thang Binh Industrial Park.



The ready-built factory complex covers about 18ha with an investment of 670 billion VND. The 160 billion VND wastewater treatment plant will have a capacity of 4,200 cu.m per day, while the second-phase technical infrastructure covers about 29.5ha with an investment of 268 billion VND.

The three projects are designed to connect production space, technical infrastructure and environmental treatment facilities, helping shorten investment preparation time and enable businesses to put factories into operation sooner.

Vice Chairman of the Da Nang City People’s Committee Phan Thai Binh said modern industrial infrastructure and high-tech, environmentally friendly investment are key to achieving sustained double-digit economic growth.

He urged the investor to accelerate construction, ensure high standards for quality, safety and environmental protection, and attract investors using modern, low-emission technologies while prioritising local recruitment and vocational training.

The city pledged to work closely with investors to ensure effective resettlement, vocational training and job conversion, with living conditions at new residential areas maintained at or above previous levels./.

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