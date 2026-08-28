Top leader delivers speech at ceremony marking 81st anniversary of National Day

Hanoi (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam delivered a speech at a ceremony marking the 81st anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (September 2, 1945 –2026) at the Ho Guom Opera House in Hanoi on August 28.



The Vietnam News Agency respectfully introduced a translation of his speech.



Distinguished delegates!



Comrades, compatriots and international friends!



Today, amid the glorious atmosphere of these historic autumn days, in Hanoi, the capital city with a thousand years of civilisation, we solemnly organise a ceremony to celebrate the 81st anniversary of the National Day of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam – a brilliant milestone in the history of national construction, defence and development.



On behalf of the Party, State and people of Vietnam, I warmly welcome and extend my sincere greetings and best wishes to incumbent and former leaders of the Party, State, National Assembly and Vietnam Fatherland Front, revolutionary veterans, heroes of the people’s armed forces, labour heroes, intellectuals, scholars, religious dignitaries, representatives of the working people; ambassadors and heads of representative offices of international organisations in Vietnam, distinguished guests, and all Vietnamese people across the country and those living abroad.



Comrades, compatriots and international friends!



As autumn arrives, the hearts of millions of Vietnamese people turn with deep emotion toward the historic Ba Dinh Square, where, 81 years ago, beloved President Ho Chi Minh read the Declaration of Independence - proclaiming to the world the birth of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.



Every sentence and word of that historic proclamation retains its full value despite the many vicissitudes of history; it echoes in the hearts and minds of the Vietnamese people and serves as the wellspring of the entire nation's great unity: “Vietnam has the right to enjoy freedom and independence, and in fact, has become a free and independent country. The entire Vietnamese people are determined to devote all their spirit and strength, their lives and property, to safeguarding that freedom and independence.”



Amid the sacred atmosphere of the “Independence Day”, every Vietnamese person gains a deeper appreciation for the value of “independence” and “freedom.” This is an occasion for us to express our boundless gratitude for the immense contributions of President Ho Chi Minh; to pay our profound tribute to revolutionary predecessors, heroes and martyrs who fought bravely and sacrificed their lives for the independence, sovereignty, reunification and territorial integrity of the Fatherland; and to honour the great contributions of the people, who have worked and promoted their creativity to build a peaceful, independent, democratic, prosperous, flourishing, civilised and happy Vietnam that is steadily advancing toward socialism. Comrades, compatriots and international friends!



President Ho Chi Minh once said “unity is an invincible force.” Over the past 81 years, that “invincible force” has not only led the Vietnamese revolution from one victory to another but has also enabled the Vietnamese people to achieve remarkable feats and great accomplishments of historic significance in the cause of national construction and defence.



From a country without international recognition, Vietnam today has established diplomatic relations with 194 countries, including all United Nations member states. Vietnam has established strategic partnership and comprehensive partnership frameworks with 45 partners, become a member of 70 major international organisations, and joined 17 free trade agreements.



From a country devastated by war, Vietnam has emerged as a dynamic economy which is deeply integrated into the global economy, with a large trade volume and an important role in global production chains. In particular, from an underdeveloped economy, Vietnam has made rapid strides, becoming an upper-middle-income economy after 40 years of Doi moi (Renewal).



From a country that endured enormous losses and sacrifices, the Vietnamese people have steadfastly fought for and safeguarded national independence and reunification through the ups and downs of history; while gradually building a peaceful, stable and developed nation where people enjoy freedom, prosperity and happiness, and exercise their right to be masters of the country, and which has become a beautiful, safe, friendly and hospitable destination for investors and friends from around the world. It is a journey forged by the nation’s unwavering determination, spirit of solidarity and relentless aspiration to move forward. It is a revolutionary path under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, which has always regarded serving the people as its raison d’être. It also reflects the invaluable support and assistance that international friends and people around the world have given Vietnam.



Comrades, compatriots and international friends!



This year’s National Day celebration takes place in an entirely new atmosphere, marking a turning point in Vietnam’s history: following the era of independence, the era of national reunification and the era of renewal, the 14th National Party Congress officially ushered the country into a new era of development – a path towards a wealthy, strong and prosperous Vietnam.



Looking back on the glorious journey from 1945 to the present, every Vietnamese person can take immense pride and confidence, while gaining even greater trust in the pursuit of strategic goals towards two historic milestones: by 2030, marking the 100th founding anniversary of the glorious Communist Party of Vietnam, Vietnam will become a country with a modern industrial base and upper-middle income; and by 2045, celebrating the 100th founding anniversary of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, Vietnam will become a developed, high-income, prosperous and happy nation.



On the path towards the new era, the Communist Party of Vietnam has consistently placed “the people as the masters and at the centre”, ensuring that all orientations and policies genuinely stem from the people’s lives, aspirations, rights and legitimate interests, with their happiness, prosperity and well-being as the ultimate goal of its efforts.



Comrades, compatriots and international friends!



Throughout the past historic journey, Vietnam has received invaluable support and assistance from the international community. On this occasion, the Party, State and people of Vietnam would like to express sincere gratitude and look forward to the continued companionship, support, and close cooperation of friends, partners, the business community, and foreign investors as the country pursues international integration in this new era of development.



In today’s deeply interdependent and closely interconnected world, instability in any country or region can affect global security and development. No country, however powerful, can tackle global challenges alone. We must pursue strategic proactiveness, embrace international integration and ensure stable peace and development in an increasingly uncertain world.



Together, we must enhance dialogue and cooperation, and settle disputes and conflicts on the basis of the fundamental principles of international law and the United Nations Charter, thereby bringing lasting peace and sustainable, inclusive development to the world. We must work together to address global challenges and harness the scientific and technological revolution as a positive force for the advancement of humanity. Together, we can overcome every challenge. Together, we can build a world of peace, stability and sustainable development.



Vietnam stands ready to serve as a bridge for cooperation and dialogue and to make increasingly substantive contributions to addressing shared challenges facing the international community; support an equal and fair multilateral system with the United Nations at its centre. For us, this is not only an affirmation of Vietnam’s responsibility, but also a profound expression of gratitude for the sincere and invaluable support and assistance that friends and people around the world have extended to Vietnam throughout the journey of national construction and defence over the past eight decades.



On the occasion of the 81st anniversary of the National Day of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, I wish all distinguished guests, compatriots, comrades and international friends good health and happiness, and hope that we will continue to accompany one another on the path towards building a strong, prosperous, democratic, equitable and civilised Vietnam. May peace, cooperation and development continue to be the prevailing trend in international relations, for a better world for generations to come.



Thank you very much!

VNA