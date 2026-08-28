Politics

Top leader chairs ceremony marking 81st National Day in Hanoi

Vietnam stands ready to serve as a bridge for cooperation and dialogue and to make increasingly substantive contributions to addressing shared challenges facing the international community; support an equal and fair multilateral system with the United Nations at its centre, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam said.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam delivers a speech at the ceremony marking the 81st anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2, 1945–2026) at the Ho Guom Opera House in Hanoi on the evening of August 28, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam delivers a speech at the ceremony marking the 81st anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2, 1945–2026) at the Ho Guom Opera House in Hanoi on the evening of August 28, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse chaired a ceremony marking the 81st anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2, 1945–2026) at the Ho Guom Opera House in Hanoi on the evening of August 28.

Attending the ceremony were former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh and his spouse, former President Nguyen Minh Triet, former Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, former National Assembly Presidents Nguyen Van An, Nguyen Sinh Hung and Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, incumbent and former leaders of the Party, State, Government, National Assembly and Vietnam Fatherland Front, along with revolutionary veterans, Heroes of the People’s Armed Forces, Labour Heroes, scholars, religious dignitaries, and outstanding ethnic minority figures.

Representing the diplomatic corps were ambassadors, chargé d’affaires, heads of international organisations in Vietnam, and their spouses.

vnanet-national-day-ceremony-1.jpg
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse, and delegates take part in the flag-salute ceremony at the ceremony marking the 81st anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2, 1945–2026) at the Ho Guom Opera House in Hanoi on the evening of August 28, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Delivering a speech at the ceremony, General Secretary and President Lam movingly recalled that every autumn, millions of Vietnamese hearts turn towards historic Ba Dinh Square, where 81 years ago, President Ho Chi Minh delivered the Declaration of Independence, proclaiming to the world the birth of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

He said that every sentence and word of that historic proclamation retains its full value despite the many vicissitudes of history; it echoes in the hearts and minds of the Vietnamese people and serves as the wellspring of the entire nation's great unity.

The leader stressed that the occasion provides an opportunity to express boundless gratitude for the immense contributions of President Ho Chi Minh; to pay profound tribute to revolutionary predecessors, heroes and martyrs who fought bravely and sacrificed their lives for the independence, sovereignty, reunification and territorial integrity of the Fatherland; and to honour the great contributions of the people, who have worked and promoted their creativity to build a peaceful, independent, democratic, prosperous, flourishing, civilised and happy Vietnam that is steadily advancing toward socialism.

He noted that looking back on the glorious journey from 1945 to the present, every Vietnamese person can take immense pride and confidence, while gaining even greater trust in the pursuit of strategic goals towards two historic milestones: by 2030, marking the 100th founding anniversary of the glorious CPV, Vietnam will have a modern industrial base and become a high-middle-income country; and by 2045, celebrating the 100th founding anniversary of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, Vietnam will become a developed, high-income, prosperous and happy nation.

On the path towards the new era, the CPV has consistently placed “the people as the masters and at the centre”, ensuring that all orientations and policies genuinely stem from the people’s lives, aspirations, rights and legitimate interests, with their happiness, prosperity and well-being as the ultimate goal of its efforts.

He went on stressing that throughout the past historic journey, Vietnam has received invaluable support from the international community. “On this occasion, the Party, State and people of Vietnam would like to express sincere gratitude and look forward to the continued companionship, support, and close cooperation of friends, partners, the business community, and foreign investors as the country pursues international integration in this new era of development.”

vnanet-to-lam-2.jpg
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam delivers a speech at the ceremony marking the 81st anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2, 1945–2026) at the Ho Guom Opera House in Hanoi on the evening of August 28, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

In today’s deeply interdependent and closely interconnected world, General Secretary and President Lam stated that countries must pursue strategic proactiveness, embrace international integration and ensure stable peace and development in an increasingly uncertain world. They must enhance dialogue and cooperation, and settle disputes and conflicts on the basis of the fundamental principles of international law and the United Nations Charter, thereby bringing lasting peace and sustainable, inclusive development to the world.

It is also necessary to work together to address global challenges and harness the scientific and technological revolution as a positive force for the advancement of humanity, he added.

“Vietnam stands ready to serve as a bridge for cooperation and dialogue and to make increasingly substantive contributions to addressing shared challenges facing the international community; support an equal and fair multilateral system with the United Nations at its centre. For us, this is not only an affirmation of Vietnam’s responsibility, but also a profound expression of gratitude for the sincere and invaluable support and assistance that friends and people around the world have extended to Vietnam throughout the journey of national construction and defence over the past eight decades.”

On behalf of representatives of diplomatic missions and regional and international organisations in Vietnam, Uruguayan Ambassador Raúl Juan Pollak Giampietro expressed his admiration for Vietnam’s achievements over the past 81 years.

He said that, carrying forward the thoughts and spirit of President Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam has built a new nation and overcome countless challenges. Vietnam has transformed itself from a traditional agricultural economy into a prosperous, vibrant and dynamic country, asserting its position on the international stage, continuously strengthening ties with the international community and establishing itself as a reliable partner and sincere friend.

The diplomat emphasised that Vietnam is on the threshold of a new era after four decades of successful implementation of the Doi Moi (Renewal) process, which brought about breakthrough reforms and delivered significant progress in socio-economic development.

vnanet-diplomat.jpg
Uruguayan Ambassador Raúl Juan Pollak Giampietro speaks at the ceremony marking the 81st anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2, 1945–2026) at the Ho Guom Opera House in Hanoi on the evening of August 28, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Against a backdrop of geopolitical tensions, armed conflicts, climate change, economic instability and widening inequality, he said Vietnam stands out for its remarkable advances in science and technology, a dynamic industrial sector and increasingly modern infrastructure, alongside political, economic and social stability.

He also highlighted Vietnam’s strong commitment to shared values of peace, cooperation, multilateralism and sustainable development, as well as its important contributions to international security, notably through its active participation in negotiations on the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime, also known as the Hanoi Convention.

The ambassador reaffirmed his determination to continue standing alongside Vietnam and supporting the country in its journey to bring happiness, prosperity and a better life to its people, in line with the goals set out at the 14th National Party Congress.

At the ceremony, General Secretary and President Lam and his spouse, together with other delegates, enjoyed the concert “Vietnam – A New Era”./.

vnanet-concert.jpg
A view of the concert “Vietnam – A New Era” held as part of at the ceremony marking the 81st anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2, 1945–2026) at the Ho Guom Opera House in Hanoi on the evening of August 28, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
VNA
#Kỷ nguyên mới #KNM #Hệ giá trị Việt _2 #HNNG 33_2 #To Lam #ceremony marking the 81st anniversary of Vietnam's National Day #Ho Guom Opera House Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in action

Vietnam - New era

Related News

Vietnam’s 81st National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2026) is celebrated in Sydney on August 26, spotlighting the country’s transformation after four decades of Doi moi (Renewal) and the growing Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Australia (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s 81st National Day celebrated in Australia, highlighting Doi moi achievements ​

Addressing the event, Vietnamese Consul General to New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia Nguyen Thanh Tung recalled Vietnam’s 81-year journey of national defence and development, stressing that after 40 years of Doi moi, the country has emerged as a peaceful and dynamic nation. He attributed these achievements partly to friendship and cooperation with the international community, with Australia being an important partner and friend.

See more

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam delivers a speech at the ceremony marking the 81st anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2, 1945–2026) at the Ho Guom Opera House in Hanoi on the evening of August 28, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader delivers speech at ceremony marking 81st anniversary of National Day

This year’s National Day celebration takes place in an entirely new atmosphere, marking a turning point in Vietnam’s history: following the era of independence, the era of national reunification and the era of renewal, the 14th National Party Congress officially ushered the country into a new era of development – a path towards a wealthy, strong and prosperous Vietnam, said top leader To Lam.

Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung visits the Guri diesel storage facility operated by the Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC), as part of his working trip to Seoul, the Republic of Korea (RoK) (Photo: the Ministry of Industry and Trade)

Vietnam learns from RoK's experience in oil stockpiling

The visit to the Guri oil storage facility provided the Vietnamese side with an opportunity to directly study the RoK's experience in organising its national oil stockpiling system, while broadening substantive exchanges between the two countries in the field of energy security.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on August 28 holds phone talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Germany seek fresh momentum for deeper, more effective ties

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz discussed major directions to further strengthen political trust, maintain the positive momentum in bilateral relations, tap the full potential of bilateral cooperation, and generate fresh momentum for deeper, more substantive and effective ties between the two countries.

A delegation from the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee's Inspection Commission, led by Deputy Chairwoman Pingkham Lasasimma, visits the Vietnamese Embassy in Vientiane to extend congratulations. (Photo: VNA)

Laos confident in Vietnam’s greater accomplishments in new era

The Lao people are immensely proud of Vietnam and always regard its victories and achievements as their own. These accomplishments have provided a major source of encouragement and motivation for Laos, giving the country additional impetus and valuable experience for its development.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (right) reveives Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Santiphab Phomvihane in Hanoi on August 28 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam prioritises strengthening relations with Laos: PM

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung affirmed Vietnam’s readiness to work closely with Laos to resolve difficulties and facilitate operations and investment by businesses from both countries. He encouraged large-scale projects with strong connectivity and spillover effects that can make practical contributions to their respective socio-economic development.

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee discusses the draft revised Law on International Agreements at its fifth session on August 28. (Photo: VNA)

NA Standing Committee examines draft revised law on international agreements

The bill seeks to address shortcomings in the current legislation, expand the entities authorised to sign international agreements, increase decentralisation and delegation of authority, simplify procedures and boost the application of science and technology to improve implementation effectiveness.

A musical performance at the ceremony held on August 28 to announce the National Assembly’s resolution on the establishment of Quang Ninh as a centrally governed city. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader attends ceremony announcing establishment of Quang Ninh city

Speaking at the ceremony, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam highlighted Quang Ninh’s special role in Vietnam’s history of national construction and defence, stressing that since Quang Ninh province was established in 1963, generations of officials and people have worked together to transform a war-ravaged area into a dynamic locality.

The NA Standing Committee's session on August 28 (Photo: VNA)

Lawmakers debate bill to support SME development

Presenting the Government’s report, Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan said that a decade on, the existing law has laid a legal foundation for enterprise support but many policies have missed their mark. Support mechanisms remain fragmented, spread too thin, and disconnected from actual business needs. Barriers to access persist, and post-support evaluation is ill-defined.

A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, the State, the National Assembly and the Government pays tribute to fallen heroes at the Monument to Heroes and Martyrs on Bac Son street in Hanoi on August 28. (Photo: VNA)

Party, State leaders pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh

The delegates expressed their profound gratitude and solemn remembrance of the beloved leader's immense contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation. He devoted his entire life to the people and the country, leading the Party and the Vietnamese people to glorious victories.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang (first, right) has a meeting with UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs Li Junhua. (Photo: VNA)

UN prioritises comprehensive cooperation with Vietnam

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang thanked the UN for its support to Vietnam in pursuing the SDGs and highlighted the substantive and effective cooperation between the two sides. He proposed that the UN and Vietnam soon complete the Strategic Cooperation Framework for 2027-2031, closely aligning it with Vietnam’s major development orientations and strategies.