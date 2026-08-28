Top leader chairs ceremony marking 81st National Day in Hanoi

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse chaired a ceremony marking the 81st anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2, 1945–2026) at the Ho Guom Opera House in Hanoi on the evening of August 28.



Attending the ceremony were former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh and his spouse, former President Nguyen Minh Triet, former Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, former National Assembly Presidents Nguyen Van An, Nguyen Sinh Hung and Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, incumbent and former leaders of the Party, State, Government, National Assembly and Vietnam Fatherland Front, along with revolutionary veterans, Heroes of the People’s Armed Forces, Labour Heroes, scholars, religious dignitaries, and outstanding ethnic minority figures.



Representing the diplomatic corps were ambassadors, chargé d’affaires, heads of international organisations in Vietnam, and their spouses.



General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse, and delegates take part in the flag-salute ceremony at the ceremony marking the 81st anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2, 1945–2026) at the Ho Guom Opera House in Hanoi on the evening of August 28, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Delivering a speech at the ceremony, General Secretary and President Lam movingly recalled that every autumn, millions of Vietnamese hearts turn towards historic Ba Dinh Square, where 81 years ago, President Ho Chi Minh delivered the Declaration of Independence, proclaiming to the world the birth of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.



He said that every sentence and word of that historic proclamation retains its full value despite the many vicissitudes of history; it echoes in the hearts and minds of the Vietnamese people and serves as the wellspring of the entire nation's great unity.



The leader stressed that the occasion provides an opportunity to express boundless gratitude for the immense contributions of President Ho Chi Minh; to pay profound tribute to revolutionary predecessors, heroes and martyrs who fought bravely and sacrificed their lives for the independence, sovereignty, reunification and territorial integrity of the Fatherland; and to honour the great contributions of the people, who have worked and promoted their creativity to build a peaceful, independent, democratic, prosperous, flourishing, civilised and happy Vietnam that is steadily advancing toward socialism.



He noted that looking back on the glorious journey from 1945 to the present, every Vietnamese person can take immense pride and confidence, while gaining even greater trust in the pursuit of strategic goals towards two historic milestones: by 2030, marking the 100th founding anniversary of the glorious CPV, Vietnam will have a modern industrial base and become a high-middle-income country; and by 2045, celebrating the 100th founding anniversary of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, Vietnam will become a developed, high-income, prosperous and happy nation.



On the path towards the new era, the CPV has consistently placed “the people as the masters and at the centre”, ensuring that all orientations and policies genuinely stem from the people’s lives, aspirations, rights and legitimate interests, with their happiness, prosperity and well-being as the ultimate goal of its efforts.



He went on stressing that throughout the past historic journey, Vietnam has received invaluable support from the international community. “On this occasion, the Party, State and people of Vietnam would like to express sincere gratitude and look forward to the continued companionship, support, and close cooperation of friends, partners, the business community, and foreign investors as the country pursues international integration in this new era of development.”



General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam delivers a speech at the ceremony marking the 81st anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2, 1945–2026) at the Ho Guom Opera House in Hanoi on the evening of August 28, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

In today’s deeply interdependent and closely interconnected world, General Secretary and President Lam stated that countries must pursue strategic proactiveness, embrace international integration and ensure stable peace and development in an increasingly uncertain world. They must enhance dialogue and cooperation, and settle disputes and conflicts on the basis of the fundamental principles of international law and the United Nations Charter, thereby bringing lasting peace and sustainable, inclusive development to the world.



It is also necessary to work together to address global challenges and harness the scientific and technological revolution as a positive force for the advancement of humanity, he added.



“Vietnam stands ready to serve as a bridge for cooperation and dialogue and to make increasingly substantive contributions to addressing shared challenges facing the international community; support an equal and fair multilateral system with the United Nations at its centre. For us, this is not only an affirmation of Vietnam’s responsibility, but also a profound expression of gratitude for the sincere and invaluable support and assistance that friends and people around the world have extended to Vietnam throughout the journey of national construction and defence over the past eight decades.”



On behalf of representatives of diplomatic missions and regional and international organisations in Vietnam, Uruguayan Ambassador Raúl Juan Pollak Giampietro expressed his admiration for Vietnam’s achievements over the past 81 years.



He said that, carrying forward the thoughts and spirit of President Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam has built a new nation and overcome countless challenges. Vietnam has transformed itself from a traditional agricultural economy into a prosperous, vibrant and dynamic country, asserting its position on the international stage, continuously strengthening ties with the international community and establishing itself as a reliable partner and sincere friend.



The diplomat emphasised that Vietnam is on the threshold of a new era after four decades of successful implementation of the Doi Moi (Renewal) process, which brought about breakthrough reforms and delivered significant progress in socio-economic development.



Uruguayan Ambassador Raúl Juan Pollak Giampietro speaks at the ceremony marking the 81st anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2, 1945–2026) at the Ho Guom Opera House in Hanoi on the evening of August 28, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Against a backdrop of geopolitical tensions, armed conflicts, climate change, economic instability and widening inequality, he said Vietnam stands out for its remarkable advances in science and technology, a dynamic industrial sector and increasingly modern infrastructure, alongside political, economic and social stability.



He also highlighted Vietnam’s strong commitment to shared values of peace, cooperation, multilateralism and sustainable development, as well as its important contributions to international security, notably through its active participation in negotiations on the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime, also known as the Hanoi Convention.



The ambassador reaffirmed his determination to continue standing alongside Vietnam and supporting the country in its journey to bring happiness, prosperity and a better life to its people, in line with the goals set out at the 14th National Party Congress.



At the ceremony, General Secretary and President Lam and his spouse, together with other delegates, enjoyed the concert “Vietnam – A New Era”./.



A view of the concert “Vietnam – A New Era” held as part of at the ceremony marking the 81st anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2, 1945–2026) at the Ho Guom Opera House in Hanoi on the evening of August 28, 2026. (Photo: VNA)