Top leader attends ceremony announcing establishment of Quang Ninh city

Quang Ninh (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam attended a ceremony on August 28 to announce the National Assembly’s resolution on the establishment of Quang Ninh as a centrally governed city, during which the leader presented the first-class Labour Order to the Party organisation, authorities and people of the northern locality.



Speaking at the ceremony, General Secretary and President Lam highlighted Quang Ninh’s special role in Vietnam’s history of national construction and defence, stressing that since Quang Ninh province was established in 1963, generations of officials and people have worked together to transform a war-ravaged area into a dynamic locality.



He underlined that the establishment of Quang Ninh city is not simply a change in name or organisational model, but, more importantly, a qualitative transformation. Governance must become more modern, the economy greener, infrastructure more integrated, culture more highly valued and people’s lives better.



General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam addresses the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh’s vision, he said, must be clear, with the province striving to become a modern, green and smart city rich in cultural identity, a dynamic growth pole in the north, a centre for the marine economy, tourism, services and high-tech industry, a peaceful, stable, cooperative and internationally integrated locality, and a place that is attractive to live in, visit, invest in and take pride in.



To realise this vision, the leader asked the Party Committee, authorities and people of Quang Ninh to focus on building a clean and strong Party organisation and political system while strongly renewing urban governance, and strengthening the prevention and combat of corruption, wastefulness and negative practices.



The Party and State leader urged Quang Ninh to accelerate its transition from a “brown” to a “green” economy, with greater attention on sea-based and border-gate economic development.



Emphasising the need to properly organise urban space, develop culture and people, and improve quality of life, General Secretary and President Lam asked the new city to be planned with a long-term vision, closely connecting urban areas, industrial zones, seaports, border gates, mountainous areas and islands.



Cultural industries, the creative economy and the heritage economy should become new drivers of growth. The city should pay greater attention to mountainous, border and island areas and areas inhabited by ethnic minority communities, narrow income and access-to-public-services gaps, and care for people with meritorious service, disadvantaged groups and workers, he said.



General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam presents the first-class Labour Order to the Party organisation, authorities and people of Quang Ninh at the ceremony on August 28. ﻿(Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh should build a border of peace, friendship, stability, cooperation and development, while expanding ties with foreign localities and international partners and connecting markets, technology, knowledge and human resources. It should pursue deeper integration while maintaining independence and self-reliance and safeguarding national interests to the fullest.



General Secretary and President Lam expressed his confidence that the Party Committee, authorities and people of Quang Ninh city will continue to uphold the tradition of “discipline and consensus”, strengthen solidarity, nurture aspirations, dare to think big and act decisively, turn potential into resources and advantages into competitiveness, and transform today’s pride into tomorrow’s achievements.



Before attending the ceremony, General Secretary and President Lam and other delegates visited an exhibition on Quang Ninh’s urban master plan to 2050, with a vision to 2075. The exhibition presented an overall vision for Quang Ninh’s development from the present into the future, while showcasing the locality’s socio-economic achievements and key technology sectors./.