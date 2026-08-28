Vietnam resolutely opposes, lodges serious diplomatic representation over illegal reclamation, construction activities in Hoang Sa

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam firmly opposes illegal reclamation, construction activities in Hoang Sa (Paracel), has lodged a serious diplomatic representation over and reiterated its position on the matter, affirmed Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang on August 28.



"Vietnam's position on Hoang Sa is clear and consistent and the country has full historical evidence and legal grounds to affirm its sovereignty over the archipelago, including Hai Sam (Antelope) reef and Ba Ba island, in accordance with international law," she stated in response to a reporter's question about Vietnam's reaction to China's illegal reclamation and construction activities at the reef and island.



The diplomat reaffirmed that all activities by foreign parties in Hoang Sa, including at the two sites, without Vietnam's permission are completely unlawful and void.



“Vietnam demands the immediate cessation of such activities and that they not be repeated,” she stressed./.

VNA