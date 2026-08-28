Vietnamese leaders send condolences to Norway over passing of King Harald V

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam on August 28 sent condolences to the Queen and the Royal Family of Norway over the passing of King Harald V.
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung also cabled a message of condolences to his Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Støre, while National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man extended condolences to President of the Storting (Parliament) Masud Gharahkhani.
The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung sent condolences to his Norwegian counterpart Espen Barth Eide./.
Vietnam promotes bilateral cooperation with Philippines, EU, Norway on AMM-59 sidelines
Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung held separate bilateral meetings with Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Maria Theresa Lazaro, Vice-President of the European Commission and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, and Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs Espen Barth Eide, on the sidelines of the 59th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM-59) and related meetings in the Philippines on July 23.