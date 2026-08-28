Vietnamese leaders send condolences to Norway over passing of King Harald V

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam on August 28 sent condolences to the Queen and the Royal Family of Norway over the passing of King Harald V.



Prime Minister Le Minh Hung also cabled a message of condolences to his Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Støre, while National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man extended condolences to President of the Storting (Parliament) Masud Gharahkhani.



The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung sent condolences to his Norwegian counterpart Espen Barth Eide./.



VNA