Vietnam prioritises strengthening relations with Laos: PM

Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Le Minh Hung affirmed Vietnam’s highest priority is to consolidate its special solidarity with Laos, pledging closer coordination with the neighbouring country to remove obstacles and facilitate bilateral investment and business cooperation.

The PM made the remarks while hosting a reception in Hanoi on August 28 for Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Santiphab Phomvihane, who was in Hanoi to attend the 2026 mid-term meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Intergovernmental Committee on Bilateral Cooperation.

PM Hung welcomed Santiphab, who is also Chairman of the Laos-Vietnam Cooperation Committee, saying his visit provided an opportunity to review the implementation of the 2026 Cooperation Plan between the two governments and prepare for the 49th session of the Vietnam-Laos Intergovernmental Committee.

He praised the positive progress in bilateral ties, noting that political and diplomatic relations, along with security and defence cooperation, have stayed strong and built on mutual trust. Collaboration in education and training, people-to-people exchanges, and transport links have also expanded, further strengthening the close friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic cohesion between the two nations.

PM Hung affirmed Vietnam’s readiness to work closely with Laos to resolve difficulties and facilitate operations and investment by businesses from both countries. He encouraged large-scale projects with strong connectivity and spillover effects that can make practical contributions to their respective socio-economic development.

Regarding cooperation between the two finance ministries, the Vietnamese leader spoke highly of their active implementation of the 2026-2030 cooperation agreement following the restructuring and streamlining of the State apparatus in both countries, saying this would help improve the quality and effectiveness of financial cooperation in the new period.

He urged the ministries to step up the sharing of experience in budget management, taxation, customs, public debt, investment and public asset management, while accelerating digital transformation and cashless payments in the financial sector. He also called for closer coordination in managing and effectively using development resources, particularly public investment, loans and Vietnam’s aid to Laos.

PM Hung suggested that the Lao side create favourable conditions for Vietnamese businesses and investors operating in Laos, promote projects in transport connectivity, logistics, border gates, border trade, energy and economic corridors, and strengthen coordination through ASEAN and regional financial mechanisms.

He welcomed the outcomes of the 2026 mid-term meeting of the Vietnam – Laos and Laos – Vietnam Cooperation Committees, and applauded their role in coordinating the implementation of agreements and cooperation projects. The leader urged the two committees to continue playing their coordinating roles, proactively review and expedite the implementation of high-level agreements, the outcomes of the 48th meeting of the Intergovernmental Committee and the cooperation plan between the two Governments, and propose solutions to address obstacles, while coordinating the effective implementation of key projects.

For his part, Santiphab conveyed regards from Lao PM Sonexay Siphandone to PM Hung and other high-ranking Vietnamese leaders.

He briefed PM Hung on developments in Laos, the operations of the Lao Ministry of Finance, and coordination between the two finance ministries and cooperation committees.

The Lao official expressed appreciation for Vietnam’s continued support for Laos’ socio-economic development, macroeconomic stabilisation, human resources training, and improvement of State management capacity.

He expressed hope for continued coordination and support from Vietnam, particularly in public finance and budget management, resource mobilisation, and improving the investment and business environment. He also called on the two sides to further encourage Vietnamese businesses to invest in Laos’ priority sectors, helping strengthen complementarity between the two economies./.

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