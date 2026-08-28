Vietnam, Germany seek fresh momentum for deeper, more effective ties

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Vietnam prioritises strengthening relations with Laos
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung affirmed Vietnam’s highest priority is to consolidate its special solidarity with Laos, pledging closer coordination with the neighbouring country to remove obstacles and facilitate bilateral investment and business cooperation.
Top leader attends Quang Ninh city establishment ceremony
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam attended a ceremony on August 28 to announce the National Assembly’s resolution on the establishment of Quang Ninh as a centrally governed city, during which the leader presented the first-class Labour Order to the Party organisation, authorities and people of the northern locality.
Cultural industries help spread patriotism
A concert may last only a few hours, but the emotions it inspires can stay with audiences much longer. The 2026 national concert “The Fatherland in Our Hearts” shows how history, national identity and national pride can be brought closer to the public through contemporary art.
New train service links heritage sites across central Vietnam
Vietnam National Railway Corporation, in collaboration with the Quang Tri provincial People’s Committee and Hue city People’s Committee, has officially launched the tourist train linking heritage sites across central Vietnam.
PM urges Samsung to partner in enhancing technological capability
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on August 27 urged Samsung to remain a critical bridge and partner in enhancing Vietnam’s technological capability, developing industries and integrating deeper into global value chains.
Vietnam welcomes US tech companies' long-term operations: Top leader
Vietnam welcomes and will continue to make it easier for leading global technology corporations, including those from the US, to invest and build long-term partnerships in the country, said General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam.
Government leader calls for substantive breakthroughs in education, training
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on August 27 called for substantive breakthroughs in education and training in the 2026-2027 academic year, with reforms measured by tangible improvements for learners, teachers, schools and the country’s human resources.
Key Vietnamese leader’s Singapore visit further deepens ties
Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu’s official visit to Singapore and co-charing of the first Vietnam-Singapore Strategic Dialogue from August 24-25 was a great success, achieving the set targets with concrete outcomes, according to Politburo Member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung.
Top leader receives FIFA President in Hanoi
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam called for closer cooperation with FIFA in developing football infrastructure, human resources and international competitions during a reception for FIFA President Gianni Infantino in Hanoi on August 26.
Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia boost tourism collaboration
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism hosted the first Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam Tourism Ministers’ Conference in Ho Chi Minh City on August 26, establishing a ministerial-level tourism cooperation mechanism among the three countries.
Argentina promotes trade, investment ties with Vietnam
On August 25, in Buenos Aires, the Argentina-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group, in coordination with the Argentina-Vietnam Chamber of Commerce, held a seminar entitled “Strengthening trade and investment”. The event brought together a large number of parliamentarians and businesses from both countries to discuss opportunities and solutions for expanding bilateral economic ties.
Vietnam, Singapore turning strategic dialogue into action
Speaking to Vietnam News Agency reporters in Singapore, Professor Vu Minh Khuong of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy described the recent visit by Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu as a historic event.
Prime Minister calls on Chinese firms to boost high-quality investment
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has urged Chinese companies to continue regarding Vietnam as a long-term production and trade base, while boosting investment into higher-quality projects with more advanced technologies and stronger spillover effects.
New school brings fresh hopes to children in border area
Only days remain before students in Hue city begin the new school year. In mountainous A Luoi, a race against time is under way at the construction site of a combined primary and lower secondary ethnic boarding school, with workers rushing to complete the final works and ensure the facility is ready to welcome students in September.
Honouring filial piety – preserving a cherished Vietnamese tradition
As the seventh lunar month and Vu Lan season return, Vietnamese families are taking time to remember their parents, grandparents and ancestors, keeping alive the tradition of filial piety and gratitude passed down through generations.
PM calls for stronger SMEs to fuel growth of larger enterprises
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has called on small and medium-sized enterprises to strengthen their capabilities, expand their scale and become a solid foundation and a steady pipeline for medium-sized and large businesses, contributing to the country’s growth targets.
Vietnam, Singapore pursue resilient shared future
Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu and Assistant Secretary-General of Singapore’s People’s Action Party, Coordinating Minister for Public Services and Minister for Defence of Singapore Chan Chun Sing co-chaired the first Vietnam-Singapore Strategic Dialogue on August 25.
Vietnamese, Ivorian legislative leaders explore agricultural models in Can Tho
President of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man and his Ivorian counterpart Patrick Achi on August 25 visited and studied high-tech agricultural and seafood processing models in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho.
Vietnam expects closer cooperation with Singapore for peace, development: leader
Vietnam wishes to continue working closely with Singapore to overcome shared challenges and create sustainable values that benefit the two peoples and contribute to peace, stability, cooperation and development, Politburo member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu said on August 24.
Key Party leader meets Singaporean PAP Chairman
Politburo member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu met with Chairman of the People’s Action Party (PAP) and Minister for Education of Singapore Desmond Lee on August 24 in the island-city state.