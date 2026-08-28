Politics

Vienna gathering helps strengthen Vietnam - Laos - Cuba friendship, solidarity

The Vietnamese Embassy in Austria on August 27 hosted a gathering for diplomats, staff and their families from the Vietnamese, Lao and Cuban embassies, reaffirming the traditional friendship and special solidarity among the three countries.

Delegates pose for a group photo at the gathering (Photo: VNA)
Delegates pose for a group photo at the gathering (Photo: VNA)

Vienna (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Austria on August 27 hosted a gathering for diplomats, staff and their families from the Vietnamese, Lao and Cuban embassies, reaffirming the traditional friendship and special solidarity among the three countries.

The event also provided an opportunity to strengthen mutual understanding, bonds and coordination among the three countries' diplomatic missions, contributing to preserving and promoting the valuable legacy built by generations of leaders and people of Vietnam, Laos and Cuba.

In his remarks, Vietnamese Ambassador Vu Le Thai Hoang described the gathering as not only an occasion for diplomats to meet but also a reunion of friends and brothers connected by their shared history of struggles for national independence, and longstanding solidarity.

He recalled the foundations of the relations among the three Parties and countries laid by President Ho Chi Minh, Lao President Kaysone Phomvihane and Cuban President Fidel Castro, stressing that the bonds are an invaluable common asset that should be preserved and promoted across generations.

Lao Ambassador Khampheng Douangthongla congratulated Vietnam on the 81st anniversary of its National Day (September 2) and thanked the Vietnamese Embassy for initiating the gathering. He said the event vividly demonstrated the solidarity and mutual support among the three countries, which share similarities in their ideals, struggles for national independence and longstanding friendship.

For his part, Cuban Ambassador Pablo Berti Oliva affirmed that the special relationship among Cuba, Vietnam and Laos is rooted not only in shared ideals and Party and State ties but also in the deep bonds among their people. He expressed appreciation for Vietnam’s and Laos’ valuable solidarity with and support for Cuba amid its difficulties caused by the blockade and embargo.

Such informal exchanges help deepen the traditional friendship among the three countries, the diplomats said, expressing their wish to further promote coordination and mutual support among the three embassies in multilateral mechanisms and the United Nations in Vienna./.

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