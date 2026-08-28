Politics

Vietnam Women's Union extends condolences to women, people affected by flash floods in China

In the spirit of friendship, solidarity and close bonds between the two countries, the Vietnam Women's Union and Vietnamese women from all walks of life have always extended sincere care and solidarity to Chinese women and people.

Rescue operations are underway at the site of a landslide in Jilong, Tibet, China. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
Rescue operations are underway at the site of a landslide in Jilong, Tibet, China. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Le Thi Thuy, President of the Vietnam Women's Union (VWU), on August 28 sent a letter to Shen Yiqin, President of the All-China Women's Federation (ACWF), extending her sympathies to women and people in areas severely affected by flash floods along the China-Nepal border on August 26.

In the letter, Thuy extended her heartfelt condolences and deep sympathy to Shen, as well as women and people in the affected areas, over the losses and hardships caused by the natural disaster.

Vietnam and China are neighbouring socialist countries with a long-standing traditional friendship and geographical proximity. In the spirit of friendship, solidarity and close bonds between the two countries, the VWU and Vietnamese women from all walks of life have always extended sincere care and solidarity to Chinese women and people.

“We believe that under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, with the direction of the Government, coordination among women's organisations at all levels, and the efforts of relevant authorities and the Chinese people, search and rescue operations and efforts to overcome the consequences of the natural disaster will be carried out effectively, helping affected localities swiftly recover, restore production and rebuild people's livelihoods,” she wrote.

Thuy expressed her hope that women and people in the disaster-hit areas would remain resilient, overcome the difficulties and soon stabilise their lives./.

VNA
#Vietnam Women's Union #All-China Women's Federation #flash floods along the China-Nepal border China
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