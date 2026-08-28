Politics

Vietnam, China share experience in judicial reform, digital transformation

During their stay in Sichuan from August 26-28, the Vietnamese delegation visited the High People’s Court of Sichuan province and the Tianfu New Area People’s Court and the Jiezi tourism and environmental protection court under the Chongzhou People’s Court.

Chief Justice Nguyen Van Quang (left) and Chen Zhijun, Chief Justice of the High People’s Court of Sichuan (Photo: VNA)
Chief Justice Nguyen Van Quang (left) and Chen Zhijun, Chief Justice of the High People’s Court of Sichuan (Photo: VNA)

Beijing (VNA) – Chief Justice Nguyen Van Quang has led a high-ranking delegation of the Supreme People’s Court of Vietnam on a working visit to China’s Sichuan province to study the Chinese side's experience in judicial reform, judicial review and digital transformation in court operations.

During their stay in Sichuan from August 26-28, the delegation visited the High People’s Court of Sichuan province and the Tianfu New Area People’s Court and the Jiezi tourism and environmental protection court under the Chongzhou People’s Court.

Speaking in a working session with Chen Zhijun, Chief Justice of the High People’s Court of Sichuan, Quang spoke highly of the court’s achievements in adjudication, handling a large caseload, applying information technology and supervising the adjudication work of lower-level courts.

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Chief Justice Nguyen Van Quang and the high-ranking delegation of the Supreme People’s Court of Vietnam visit the Tianfu New Area People’s Court in China’s Sichuan province (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese delegation paid particular attention to China’s experience in judicial review, final-instance review and retrial, including the receipt and screening of petitions, detection of errors in legally effective judgments and decisions, and procedures for ordering retrials.

The two sides also discussed how judicial review can be used to provide professional guidance, ensure consistent application of the law and improve the quality of adjudication by lower-level courts.

Quang said China’s experience in balancing the need to promptly correct judicial errors with the stability and legal effectiveness of final judgments and decisions is valuable to Vietnam as it studies ways to improve its legal framework and the quality of adjudication.

At the Tianfu New Area People’s Court, the Vietnamese delegation focused on the “Tianfu Smart Court” model, particularly the application of technology in case management, building and using electronic case files, supporting judges in studying cases and applying artificial intelligence (AI).

Quang said building electronic courts and moving towards digital courts is a key task set by the Supreme People’s Court of Vietnam.

The activities in Sichuan provided the Vietnamese delegation with practical experience in judicial review, digital transformation and specialised court models, while contributing to more substantive and effective exchanges and cooperation between the courts of Vietnam and China./.

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