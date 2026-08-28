Politics

Laos confident in Vietnam’s greater accomplishments in new era

The Lao people are immensely proud of Vietnam and always regard its victories and achievements as their own. These accomplishments have provided a major source of encouragement and motivation for Laos, giving the country additional impetus and valuable experience for its development.

A delegation from the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee's Inspection Commission, led by Deputy Chairwoman Pingkham Lasasimma, visits the Vietnamese Embassy in Vientiane to extend congratulations. (Photo: VNA)
A delegation from the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee's Inspection Commission, led by Deputy Chairwoman Pingkham Lasasimma, visits the Vietnamese Embassy in Vientiane to extend congratulations. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – Representatives of Lao ministries, agencies and mass organisations visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Vientiane from August 26–28 to extend their congratulations, on the occasion of the 81st anniversary of Vietnam's August Revolution (August 19, 1945–2026) and National Day (September 2, 1945–2026).

The visiting delegations included those from the Lao National Academy of Politics and Public Administration, the Lao National Assembly, as well as the External Relations Commission, Commission for Propaganda and Training, and Office of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee. Many others from ministries, agencies, mass organisations and political and social organisations also came to offer their congratulations.

They affirmed the great historical significance and role of the August Revolution and National Day, not only for Vietnam's struggle for national liberation, independence and national development, but also as a major source of encouragement and inspiration for Laos's revolutionary movement and struggle for national liberation.

The Lao side particularly praised Vietnam's vigorous, comprehensive and effective implementation of the Resolution of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), saying the achievements stem from the CPV's sound and far-sighted leadership, together with the unity, confidence and strong determination of the Vietnamese people.

The delegation leaders stressed that after four decades of implementing the Doi Moi (Renewal) process, Vietnam has made remarkable strides in development, with its increasingly growing national strength, potential and international prestige as well as its improved position and role in the region and the wider world.

The Lao people, they said, are immensely proud of Vietnam and always regard its victories and achievements as their own. These accomplishments have provided a major source of encouragement and motivation for Laos, giving the country additional impetus and valuable experience for its development.

On the occasion, representatives of Lao ministries, agencies and mass organisations expressed their deepest gratitude for the assistance that the Party, State and people of Vietnam have consistently provided to Laos, both during the past struggle for national independence and in the current cause of national defence, construction and development.

The Lao delegation leaders expressed their firm belief that under the wise leadership of the CPV, the Vietnamese people would achieve even greater accomplishments in the new era.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam stated that all of Vietnam's achievements over the past 81 years have been closely linked to the special solidarity between the two countries. The Party, State and people of Vietnam are deeply aware that alongside their own efforts, the country has always received the support of the Party, State and people of Laos in building the national strength, potential, position and international prestige it enjoys today.

He stressed that 2026 holds particular significance as both countries have successfully held their respective National Party Congresses and elected new National Assemblies. The continuous State and official visits by their senior leaders in the first months demonstrate the highest level of importance and priority each side attaches to the other.

That strong political foundation has helped elevate bilateral ties to a new framework of “great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion”.

The ambassador affirmed that the embassy would continue to serve as an active bridge, working closely with relevant agencies of both countries to effectively implement high-level agreements between the two Parties and States, as well as sectoral cooperation agreements.

Looking towards the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Vietnam–Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in 2027, Tam expressed his hope that both sides would continue efforts to translate high-level agreements into concrete cooperation outcomes that bring practical benefits to their people./.

VNA
#Kỷ nguyên mới #KNM #Hệ giá trị Việt _2 #HNNG 33_2 #Vietnam’s greater accomplishments in new era #Vietnam Laos relations Laos Vietnam
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