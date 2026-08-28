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Ca Mau taps clean energy with three wind power projects worth over 6.3 trillion VND

The southernmost province of Ca Mau marked a new step in the development of clean energy by kicking off three wind power projects on August 28 with a combined capacity of 170 MW and a total investment of more than 6.3 trillion VND (about 239 million USD).

Ca Mau is stepping up renewable energy development, leveraging its coastline of more than 310km (Photo: VNA)
Ca Mau is stepping up renewable energy development, leveraging its coastline of more than 310km (Photo: VNA)

Ca Mau (VNA) — The southernmost province of Ca Mau marked a new step in the development of clean energy by kicking off three wind power projects on August 28 with a combined capacity of 170 MW and a total investment of more than 6.3 trillion VND (about 239 million USD).

The launch ceremony for the wind power project cluster was held in Dong Hai commune by the provincial People’s Committee in cooperation with investors.

​The projects are the Dong Hai 1 – Phase 3, Dong Hai 1 – Phase 4, and Dong Hai 13 – Phase 2, all located in coastal areas of Dong Hai and Long Dien communes.

Dong Hai 1 – Phase 3, invested in by Bac Phuong Wind Energy JSC, has a capacity of 50 MW and investment capital of 2.062 trillion VND. It is expected to generate about 145 million kWh of electricity annually and be completed in the first quarter of 2029.

Dong Hai 1 – Phase 4, invested in by Mien Tay Wind Power JSC, has a capacity of 50 MW with investment capital of 1.8 trillion VND. It is designed to produce around 138 million kWh annually, with completion scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2028.

​Dong Hai 13 – Phase 2, developed by Dong Hai Ca Mau Energy JSC, has a designed capacity of 70 MW and investment capital of nearly 2.48 trillion VND. It is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2028.

Once operational, the projects will add clean electricity to the national power system and help tap the renewable energy potential in the Mekong Delta region. They are also expected to create jobs, increase local budget revenue and promote infrastructure and service development in coastal areas.

Tran Hoang Long, General Director of Bac Phuong Wind Energy JSC, said the launch marked an important milestone in the investors’ efforts to implement the projects.

He said the investors had prepared financial and human resources and equipment, while working with consultants, technical partners and contractors to begin project surveys, feasibility studies and procedures related to land and project sites.

The developers pledge to mobilise resources to ensure construction quality, occupational safety and environmental protection, with the goal of completing the projects ahead of schedule and putting them into commercial operation during 2027-2028, he said.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Ca Mau provincial People’s Committee Huynh Chi Nguyen said the province has strong potential for wind power development thanks to its long coastline, favourable wind conditions and distinctive natural features.

He said Ca Mau regards clean energy development as an important driver of economic growth and green development, while contributing to greenhouse gas reduction, national energy security and Vietnam’s goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

In recent years, the province has invested in infrastructure, improved its investment environment, enhanced competitiveness and accelerated administrative reform. It has also worked to build a service-oriented administration, using the satisfaction of residents and businesses as a measure of governance quality.

Nguyen said the launch of the three projects demonstrated investors’ confidence in Ca Mau’s potential and investment environment and would help gradually form a large-scale renewable energy cluster in the Dong Hai area./.

VNA
#An ninh năng lượng #NQ 70 #Ca Mau #clean energy #wind power projects Ca Mau
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