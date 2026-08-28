Politics

Vietnam, Germany seek fresh momentum for deeper, more effective ties

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz discussed major directions to further strengthen political trust, maintain the positive momentum in bilateral relations, tap the full potential of bilateral cooperation, and generate fresh momentum for deeper, more substantive and effective ties between the two countries.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on August 28 holds phone talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on August 28 holds phone talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on August 28 held phone talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, during which they discussed major directions to further strengthen political trust and maintain the positive momentum in bilateral relations.

The leaders also exchanged views on ways to tap the full potential of bilateral cooperation and generate fresh momentum for deeper, more substantive and effective ties.

Speaking highly of Germany’s achievements in socio-economic development and foreign affairs in recent years, as well as its active role in the European Union (EU), PM Hung affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to the bilateral Strategic Partnership.

The leader called on the two sides to continue expanding comprehensive cooperation and translate their determination into concrete action, while stepping up exchanges of delegations, particularly at the high level and through all channels. He also urged the effective use of existing cooperation mechanisms to create favourable conditions for expanding cooperation in areas of shared interest.

Regarding economic, trade and investment ties, he highly valued Germany’s role as a leading trading partner and an important investor of Vietnam within the EU, and called for new breakthroughs commensurate with the potential and stature of bilateral relations, with a view to raising two-way trade to 20 billion USD in the near future.

PM Hung affirmed that the Vietnamese Government always creates favourable conditions for foreign investors, including those from Germany, and encourages German businesses to expand investment in areas where they have strengths, such as mechanical engineering, the automotive industry, healthcare and energy transition.

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Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on August 28 holds phone talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. (Photo: VNA)

He also called for stronger links between the two countries’ financial and securities markets and encouraged international financial institutions and investors to participate in the Vietnam International Financial Centre.

Welcoming Germany’s completion of the ratification of the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), the PM said the move was an important step toward facilitating two-way investment. He called on Germany to continue playing its role in encouraging the remaining EU member states to complete the ratification soon, while supporting the European Commission’s early removal of the “yellow card” imposed on Vietnamese seafood over illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

For defence and security, labour cooperation and human resource development, PM Hung proposed that the two countries expand cooperation in United Nations peacekeeping operations, and promote Germany-standard dual vocational training in Vietnam.

The leader noted his hope that the German Government will expand scholarship programmes and create more opportunities for Vietnamese students and officials to study and conduct research in Germany.

For his part, Chancellor Merz affirmed that Vietnam-Germany relations are developing fruitfully and have a solid foundation and strong potential to reach new heights.

Emphasising the high degree of complementarity between the two economies, the Chancellor expressed his desire to strengthen the presence of German businesses in Vietnam through large-scale, effective cooperation projects, step up trade and investment, expand energy cooperation and participate in Vietnam’s strategic transport infrastructure projects.

Chancellor Merz agreed to strengthen cooperation in transport, logistics, air connectivity, the green transition and climate change response; effectively implement the Vietnam-Germany Energy Partnership framework; make science, technology and innovation one of the key pillars of bilateral relations in the coming period; promote joint research projects; and expand cooperation in training experts and engineers in strategic technology fields.

PM Hung called on Germany to further simplify visa procedures for Vietnamese citizens and facilitate deeper integration of the Vietnamese community in Germany, enabling it to continue serving as a bridge of friendship and closer ties between the two countries.

The two PMs agreed to meet in person soon in both bilateral and multilateral settings. Chancellor Merz invited PM Hung to visit Germany, which the Vietnamese leader gladly accepted. PM Hung also invited the German leader to visit Vietnam at an early date./.

VNA
#Vietnam-Germany relations #Prime Minister Le Minh Hung #German Chancellor Friedrich Merz
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